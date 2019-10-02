Area Sports Menu for Thursday, October 3

Football

High school: Nonleague: Tri-Cities Prep vs. Rogers at Albi Stadium, 4:45 p.m.

Soccer

College men: Pac-12: Washington at Stanford, 5 p.m.

College women: Pac-12: Washington at California, 3 p.m.; Washington State at Stanford, 8.

High school boys: Nonleague: Post Falls at St. George’s, Lake City at Sandpoint, both 4 p.m.

High school girls: GNL: Cheney at Pullman, West Valley at Clarkston, both 4 p.m. NEA: Lakeside (WA) at Colville, Newport at Freeman, Riverside at Deer Park, all 4 p.m. Nonleague: Timberlake at Lakeland, 4 p.m.

Softball

High school: GSL: Lewis and Clark at Mead, Central Valley at University, Gonzaga Prep at Ferris, North Central at Rogers, Shadle Park at Cheney, Mt. Spokane at East Valley, all 4 p.m.

Volleyball

College: WCC: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Montana, Idaho at Montana State, both 6 p.m.

High school: GSL: University at Mt. Spokane, Ferris at Shadle Park, Central Valley at North Central, Lewis and Clark at Gonzaga Prep, all 7 p.m. IEL 5A: Coeur d’Alene at Post Falls, 7 p.m. GNL: Cheney at Pullman, West Valley at Clarkston, both 7 p.m. NEA: Newport at Freeman, Lakeside (WA) at Colville, Riverside at Deer Park, all 6:30 p.m. IML: Timberlake at Priest River, Kellogg at Coeur d’Alene Charter, both 7 p.m. NE 2B: St. George’s at Kettle Falls, 6:30 p.m. NE 1B: Selkirk at Northport, 6 p.m. SE 1B: Colton at Touchet, Prescott at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, Oakesdale at Pomeroy, all 6 p.m. Northstar: Lakeside (ID) at Mullan, Wallace at Clark Fork, both 7 p.m. Nonleague: Bonners Ferry at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 10 a.m.; horse racing, 10:10. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: 10 a.m.