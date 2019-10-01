Pac-12 picks: Will Stanford be the first in the Pac-12 North to three losses?

Spokesman-Review Washington State beat writer Theo Lawson picks Week 6 of the Pac-12 college football season.

Arizona at Colorado

Colorado by 3 1/2 (Sat. 1:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network) – Grant Grunnell played admirably in his first start, but surviving without Khalil Tate and J.J. Taylor for one week – at home, against UCLA – is one thing. Doing it for a second week – on the road, against a tougher outfit in Colorado – is another. The pick: Colorado 28, Arizona 24.

Cal at Oregon

Oregon by 17 1/2 (Sat. 5 p.m.; Fox 28) – The Golden Bears weren’t gifted on offense as is, but it should be tough sledding moving forward without starting quarterback Chase Garbers, who’s out long term. What looked like it could be an important game in the Pac-12 North a few weeks back might just be a runaway now. The pick: Oregon 38, Cal 17.

Oregon State at UCLA

UCLA by 5 1/2 (Sat. 6 p.m.; Pac-12) – I put my faith in the Beavers last week, and they nearly pulled off a comeback against Stanford. UCLA and its offense backtracked in the loss to Arizona. I still tend to think the Beavers have a little more on that side of the ball than the Bruins. The pick: Oregon State 41, UCLA 38.

Washington at Stanford

Washington by 14 1/2 (Sat. 7:30 p.m.; ESPN) – Who would’ve thought the Cardinal would be the first Pac-12 North team to three divisional losses? They could avoid that with a big home win against Washington, but the Huskies are too talented on defense, and the combination of Jacob Eason and Salvon Ahmed will be too much to overcome on offense. The pick: Washington 35, Stanford 17.

Theo Lawson’s picks

Last week: 3-2 straight up; 1-4 against the spread

Overall: 30-11 straight up; 13-25 against the spread