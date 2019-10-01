On the air
Tue., Oct. 1, 2019, 10:07 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs
5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Oakland … ESPN/ESPN2
Golf
3 a.m. (Thursday): European PGA Tour, Open de Espana … Golf
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Washington at St. Louis … NBC Sports
7:30 p.m.: San Jose at Vegas … NBC Sports
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Rugby
Midnight: World Cup, France vs. U.S. … NBC Sports
3 a.m. (Thursday): World Cup 2019, Ireland vs. Russia … NBC Sports
Soccer
9:55 a.m.: Borussia Dortmund at Slavia Prague … TNT
Noon: Inter Milan at FC Barcelona … TNT
Track and field
6:30 a.m.: IAAF World Championship … NBC Sports
Volleyball, college
4 p.m.: Missouri at LSU … ESPNU
5 p.m.: Kansas at Iowa State … Root
6 p.m.: Texas at Texas Christian … ESPNU
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Oakland … 700-AM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
6 p.m.: Idaho Vandals Coaches Show … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
