On the air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB playoffs

5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Oakland … ESPN/ESPN2

Golf

3 a.m. (Thursday): European PGA Tour, Open de Espana … Golf

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Washington at St. Louis … NBC Sports

7:30 p.m.: San Jose at Vegas … NBC Sports

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Rugby

Midnight: World Cup, France vs. U.S. … NBC Sports

3 a.m. (Thursday): World Cup 2019, Ireland vs. Russia … NBC Sports

Soccer

9:55 a.m.: Borussia Dortmund at Slavia Prague … TNT

Noon: Inter Milan at FC Barcelona … TNT

Track and field

6:30 a.m.: IAAF World Championship … NBC Sports

Volleyball, college

4 p.m.: Missouri at LSU … ESPNU

5 p.m.: Kansas at Iowa State … Root

6 p.m.: Texas at Texas Christian … ESPNU

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Oakland … 700-AM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

6 p.m.: Idaho Vandals Coaches Show … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

