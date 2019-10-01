Area Sports Menu for Wednesday, October 2
Tue., Oct. 1, 2019, 10:12 p.m.
Cross country
High school: GNL: East Valley at West Valley, Clarkston at Cheney, both 4 p.m. NEA: Colville, Medical Lake at Lakeside; Deer Park, Newport at Freeman, both 5:15 p.m.
Soccer
College men: NWAC: CC Spokane at Walla Walla, 4:15 p.m.
College women: NWAC: CC Spokane at Walla Walla, 2 p.m.
High school girls: GSL: Gonzaga Prep at Mt. Spokane, Shadle Park at Mead, both 4 p.m.; North Central at Central Valley, Lewis and Clark vs. Rogers at Albi Stadium, both 6; Ferris at University, 6:30. IML: Priest River at Kellogg, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
College: NWAC: CC Spokane at Walla Walla, Wenatchee at North Idaho, both 6 p.m.
High school: GSL: Mead at Rogers, 7 p.m. NE 2B South: Tekoa-Rosalia at Liberty, 6:30 p.m. Nonleague: Riverside at Kettle Falls, 6:30 p.m.
Off-track betting
Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9:35 a.m.; horse racing, 10:15.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.