WSU volleyball beats UW to wrap up regular season

Magda Jehlarova notched 12 kills and 10 blocks, and Washington State outlasted Washington in five sets Saturday in Seattle in the regular-season finale.

Set scores were 25-23, 21-25, 25-20, 15-25, 15-13.

Hannah Pukis added 41 assists and 17 digs for the Cougars (23-9, 12-8 Pac-12), who snapped a three-match losing streak. WSU swept the season series from the Huskies after winning Sept. 25 in Pullman.

Pia Timmer tallied 11 kills and Jocelyn Urias had 10 kills for the Cougars.

Kara Bajema led the Huskies (24-6, 15-5) with 24 kills, and Ella May Powell had 49 assists.

Both teams are likley to be selected when the NCAA Tournament field is announced Sunday.