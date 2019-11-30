Top 25 football roundup: Auburn outlasts Alabama, ending Tide’s playoff hopes

Associated Press

Shaun Shivers scored on an 11-yard run with 8 minutes, 8 seconds left to put No. 16 Auburn ahead, and another failed field goal by No. 5 Alabama in the Iron Bowl wiped away the Crimson Tide’s playoff hopes as the Tigers won 48-45 Saturday in Auburn, Alabama.

Auburn (9-3, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) survived a final, marathon Crimson Tide drive when Joseph Bulovas’ 30-yard field-goal attempt hit the left upright with 2 minutes left.

Auburn couldn’t get a first down on JaTarvious Whitlow’s three runs while Alabama (10-2, 6-2) burned its final two timeouts. But the Tide were called for illegal substitution after the Tigers lined up for a punt, setting off a fist-pumping celebration by Auburn coach Gus Malzahn.

(2) Ohio State 56, (10) Michigan 27: J.K. Dobbins ran for four touchdowns, Justin Fields threw four scoring passes and the Buckeyes (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) beat the Wolverines (9-3, 6-3) in Ann Arbor, Michigan, for a school-record eighth straight win in the series.

Ohio State will head to the Big Ten championship game with a spot in the College Football Playoff in sight against Wisconsin on Saturday.

Michigan will have to settle for a second- or third-tier bowl game after coach Jim Harbaugh fell to 0-5 in the rivalry, and the Wolverines lost to Ohio State for the 15th time in 16 years.

(1) LSU 50, Texas A&M 7: Joe Burrow padded his Heisman Trophy résumé with 352 yards and three touchdowns passing and the Tigers (12-0, 8-0 SEC) beat the Aggies (7-5, 4-4) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for their first unbeaten regular season since 2011.

Burrow’s night was highlighted by a deep, pin-point accurate pass on a 78-yard touchdown strike to JaMarr Chase, who had 197 yards and two touchdowns on seven catches.

Burrow has 4,366 yards and 44 touchdowns passing this season, smashing LSU single-season records in both categories. Burrow’s yards passing total also broke the SEC record, which had stood since 1998, when former Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch passed for 4,275 yards.

(3) Clemson 38, South Carolina 3: Trevor Lawrence threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Tigers (8-0 ACC) to a win over the Gamecocks (4-8) in Columbia, South Carolina, for their 27th straight victory and second consecutive 12-0 regular season.

Travis Etienne ran for two touchdowns to break Atlantic Coast Conference marks for career touchdowns (57) and rushing scores (53) as the Tigers dominated on the way to a sixth straight win over South Carolina.

Lawrence had touchdown throws of 10 and 65 yards to Tee Higgins and of 16 yards to Justyn Ross.

(4) Georgia 52, Georgia Tech 7: Jake Fromm threw four touchdown passes and the Bulldogs (11-1) cruised into the Southeastern Conference championship game, routing the Yellow Jackets (3-9) in Atlanta with their biggest win over their state rival.

Fromm was 14 of 29 for 254 yards, connecting on scoring throws of 20 yards to Charlie Woerner, 17 yards to Tyler Simmons, 41 yards to George Pickens and 9 yards to Dominick Blaylock.

(7) Oklahoma 34, (21) Oklahoma State 16: Kennedy Brooks rushed for 160 yards and a touchdown to help the Sooners (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) beat the Cowboys (8-4, 5-4) in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Jalen Hurts passed for 163 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 63 yards and a score and caught a touchdown pass for the Sooners in their fifth straight victory in the series.

Oklahoma has won 21 consecutive November games dating to 2014. The Sooners will play Baylor in the Big 12 championship game Saturday.

Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard, the nation’s leading rusher, ran for 104 yards and a touchdown for his 10th consecutive game with at least 100 yards rushing. The Cowboys had their four-game winning streak snapped.

(8) Florida 40, Florida State 17: Kyle Trask threw three first-half touchdown passes, including two to Freddie Swain, and the Gators (10-2) hammered the Seminoles (6-6) in Gainesville, Florida, ending a four-game home losing streak in the series.

Florida locked up consecutive 10-win seasons for the first time in a decade, finished unbeaten at home for the first time in four years and celebrated its first winning streak against the Seminoles since 2009.

The Gators scored touchdowns on four of their first five possessions, needing two fourth-down conversions to get the first two, and were s able to start celebrating before halftime. Receiver Kadarius Toney taunted FSU players by posing and pointing at the scoreboard as they left the field at halftime.

(13) Wisconsin 38, (9) Minnesota 17: Jack Coan delivered two momentum-shifting touchdown passes in the snow for the Badgers (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten), Jonathan Taylor added three touchdowns to his FBS-leading total and Wisconsin forcefully repossessed Paul Bunyan’s Axe, beating the Gophers (10-2, 7-2) in Minneapolis and winning the Big Ten West Division.

Quintez Cephus caught five passes for 114 yards, including a 47-yarder for a score midway through the third quarter that gave Wisconsin a 17-7 lead. Coan connected with Taylor for a 28-yard touchdown strike late in the second quarter that gave the Badgers the lead after a slow start, sending them to the Big Ten championship game for a rematch with Ohio State.

(11) Baylor 61, Kansas 6: JaMycal Hasty rushed for three touchdowns and the Bears (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) forced six turnovers while routing the Jayhawks (3-9, 1-8) in Lawrence, Kansas.

Charlie Brewer threw for 182 yards and a touchdown as Baylor equaled the school record for wins in Matt Rhule’s third season as coach. Trestan Ebner, Gerry Bohanon, Qualan Jones and Jacob Zeno also rushed for TDs as the Bears piled up 263 yards on the ground.

(12) Penn State 27, Rutgers 6: Journey Brown ran for 103 yards with three TDs and the Nittany Lions (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) pulled away from the Scarlet Knights (2-10, 0-9) in State College, Pennsylvania.

Will Levis played quarterback for Penn State in place of injured started Sean Clifford, adding 108 rushing yards on 17 carries and a 42-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson in the fourth.

(24) Navy 56, Houston 41: Jamale Carothers rushed for career highs of 188 yards and five touchdowns, Malcolm Perry ran for 146 yards and a touchdown and the Midshipmen (9-2, 7-1 American) beat the Tigers (4-8, 2-6) in Houston.

Carothers scored on runs of 8, 17, 19, 29 and 75 yards, and CJ Williams and Tyreek King-El also rushed for touchdowns for Navy. The Midshipmen ran for 447 yards.