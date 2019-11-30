Terrell Brown’s 20 points help Seattle cruise past short-handed Idaho 74-55

Staff ,wire reports

SEATTLE – Terrell Brown scored 20 points, Aaron Nettles added 15 and Seattle beat Idaho 74-55 in nonconference play Saturday night.

Jordan Dallas added 11 points and Mattia Da Campo had 10 for Seattle (4-5), which has won two in a row since snapping a three-game skid.

Quinton Forrest had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead Idaho (3-5). It is Forrest’s third double-double of the season.

Keyshaad Dixon added 13 points for the Vandals, who committed 18 turnovers.

The game was tied at 32 at halftime. Dixon’s jump shot gave the Vandals their last lead, 40-39, with 14:40 to play. Seattle pulled away with a 16-2 run for a 55-42 lead, with Nettles scoring five points during the stretch. The Vandals cut the deficit to 59-50 on Forrest’s 3-pointer with about 5 minutes left.

Just seven players saw the court for the Vandals, who played their second straight game without leading scorer Trevon Allen. The senior guard watched Tuesday’s 70-53 home loss to North Dakota State from the bench while wearing a walking boot.

Idaho returns home to face Washington State on Wednesday in the first game of the season in the Cowan Spectrum.