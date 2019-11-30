State football: Deer Park ousted by Lynden Christian in 1A semifinal; Odessa reaches 1B title game

From staff reports

Easton Stremler scored a third-quarter, go-ahead 2-yard touchdown run and Lynden Christian topped Deer Park (10-1) 14-7 in a State 1A semifinal at Everett Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The seventh-seeded Lyncs (11-1) will face top-seeded Royal (13-0) in the title game on Saturday at Harry E. Lang Stadium in Lakewood.

The Stags tied it in the second quarter on a 39-yard interception return for a TD by Ryan Durgeloh, but they were blanked in the second half.

“Defensively, they just shut us down today,” Deer Park coach Keith Stamps said. “We hadn’t trailed all season. They were very tough defensively.

“It was a great season. We really wanted a chance to play Royal in the final, but it didn’t work out that way. But very proud of our season.”

LC opened the scoring in the first quarter on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Trajan Schoutzen to Zach Sipma.

Odessa 84, Entiat 20: Marcus King carried nine times for 187 yards with five touchdowns and the Tigers (12-0) rode their high-powered offense and dominant defense into a second consecutive State 1B championship game with a win over Entiat (10-3) at Lions Field in Moses Lake.

Josh Clark added 12 runs for 194 yards with three rushing TDs and an interception for a score.

The Tigers didn’t face a fourth down and recovered four onside kicks.

“We imposed our will early,” Odessa coach Jeff Nelson said. “We ran the ball and they never stopped us the entire game.”

Top-seeded Odessa will face second-seeded Naselle (12-0) in the title game on Saturday at noon at Mt. Tahoma Stadium in Tacoma.

Naselle 70, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 44: Fa’aoso Tutu’u had four second-half touchdown runs as the Comets pulled away from the third-seeded Warriors (11-2) at Tumwater HS.

Tutu’u scored on runs of 56, 23, 51 and 36 yards as Naselle outscored ACH 38-14 after intermission.

Ethan Lindstrom added three short TD runs earlier in the game for the Comets.

Brayton Schafer caught two long touchdown passes from Dane Isaak and added an interception return for a score for ACH. Isaak added TD runs of 16, 12 and 81 yards.

Box Scores

Lynden Christian 14, Deer Park 7

DP 0-7-0-0 7

LC 7-0-7-0 14

LC-Sipma 5 pass from Schoutzen (DenBleyker kick)

DP-Durgeloh 39 INT return (Vasquez kick)

LC-Stremler 2 run (DenBleyker kick)

Odessa 84, Entiat 20

ENT 0-0-0-20

ODE 46-22-16-0

Ode-King 53 run (King run)

Ode-King 10 run (Clark run)

Ode-Clark 48 run (Nelson run)

Ode-King 38 run (Clark run)

Ode-King 43 run (pass failed)

Ode-King 24 run (King run)

Ode-Clark 30 run (Walter pass from Nelson)

Ode-Clark 26 run (run failed)

Ode-Clark 5 INT return (Clark pass from Nelson)

Ode-Walter 18 pass from Nelson (Elder run)

Ode-Nelson 29 run (Starkel pass from Nelson)

Ent-Ca.Crutcher 19 pass from Co.Crutcher (pass failed)

Ent-Hardin 48 pass from Co.Crtucher (Ca.Crtucher run)

Ent-Co.Crutcher 1 run (pass failed)

Naselle 70, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 44

ACH 8-22-0-14

NAS 24-8-20-18

ACH-D.Isaak 16 run (D.Isaak run)

Nas-E.Lindstrom 6 run (Strange run)

Nas-E.Lindstrom 7 run (Strange run)

Nas-K.Lindstrom 30 run (Strange run)

ACH-Schafer 63 pass from D.Isaak (D.Isaak run)

ACH-Schafer INT return (run failed)

ACH-Schafer 58 pass from D.Isaak (D.Isaak run)

Nas-Strange 48 run (Tutu’u run)

Nas-Wirkkala pass from E.Lindstrom (E.Lindstrom run)

Nas-E.Lindstrom 1 run (run failed)

Nas-Tutu’u 56 run (run failed)

Nas-Tutu’u 23 run (conversion failed)

ACH-D.Isaak 12 run (Schafer pass from D.Isaak)

Nas-Tutu’u 51 run (run failed)

ACH-D.Isaak 81 run (run failed)

Nas-Tutu’u 36 run (pass failed)