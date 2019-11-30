Pac-12 football roundup: Oregon bests Oregon State in Civil War

Associated Press

Justin Herbert threw for 174 yards and a touchdown in his final game at Autzen Stadium and No. 14 Oregon held off Oregon State 24-10 in the 123rd Civil War rivalry game in Eugene.

Oregon (10-2, 8-1 Pac-12) wrapped up the regular season with a perfect record at home for the eighth time. The Ducks reached 10 wins overall for the first time since 2014.

Oregon State (5-7, 4-5) was denied a bid for bowl eligibility in coach Jonathan Smith’s second year.

(6) Utah 45, Colorado 15: Brant Kuithe scored three touchdowns and the Utes (11-1, 8-1) locked up a spot in the Pac-12 championship game for the second consecutive season with a victory over the Buffaloes (5-7, 3-6) in Salt Lake City.

Utah needed a quarter to get rolling but romped to its eighth straight victory. Tyler Huntley was 14 for 17 for 165 yards and connected with Kuithe twice for touchdown receptions.

Colorado keyed on Zack Moss and made it tough to run between the tackles, but the Utah career rushing leader had 88 yards on 20 carries and scored on a 1-yard run to put the game away in the fourth quarter and set up Utah’s matchup against No. 14 Oregon on Friday in Santa Cara, California.

Steven Montez threw for 157 yards on 17-of-26 passing for Colorado (5-7).

(15) Notre Dame 45, Stanford 24: Ian Book threw for 255 yards and four touchdowns and the Fighting Irish (10-2) beat the Cardinal (4-8) in Stanford, California, to reach double-digit wins for the third straight season.

Book threw two TD passes to Chase Claypool and also connected with Tony Jones Jr. and Tommy Tremble to help Notre Dame snap a five-game losing streak at Stanford Stadium. Notre Dame also put together three straight seasons of at least 10 wins for the second time in school history.

Davis Mills threw two TD passes for the Cardinal, who finished with their first losing record since 2008, ending a streak of 10 straight bowl bids.

Arizona State 24, Arizona 14: Eno Benjamin ran for 168 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Sun Devils (7-5, 4-5) grind out a victory over the Wildcats (4-8, 2-7) in Tempe, Arizona.

Arizona State started a chilly night in the desert slow before turning to its pounding ground game in the second half.

The Sun Devils ran the ball 20 of 21 plays on a pair of third-quarter scoring drives capped by Benjamin TD runs, turning a one-point halftime deficit to a 21-7 lead.

Arizona was hurt by miscues and missed opportunities to end a second straight season with a loss to its biggest rival.

Cal 28, UCLA 18: Christopher Brown rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and the Golden Bears (7-5, 4-5) beat the Bruins (4-8, 4-5) in Los Angeles.

Chase Garbers threw for 230 yards and a touchdown and added another score on the ground.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson passed for 278 yards and a score for UCLA.