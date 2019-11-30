SWX Home
Area men’s basketball: Garrett White leads CC Spokane to Red Devils Classic final

UPDATED: Sat., Nov. 30, 2019

Garrett White totaled 38 points and 11 rebounds, and CC Spokane beat Everett 94-84 Saturday in the semifinal of the Red Devils Classic in Longview, Washington.

White shot 15 of 20 from the floor and made all three of his 3-point attempts.

Kaeleb Johnson added 15 points and Austin White scored 13 for CCS (3-1), which will play Lower Columbia in the final on Sunday.

Devin Smith led the Trojans (4-1) with 20 points.

North Idaho 85, Elite Sports Academy 64: Marcus Austin tallied 19 points, Emmitt Taylor scored 18, and the Cardinals (4-0) beat Elite Sports Academy (1-6) at the CDA Inn-Vitational in Coeur d’Alene.

Yusuf Mohamed added 15 points and 10 rebounds for NIC.

Ketan Sidhu had a team-high 20 points for Elite Sports Academy.

