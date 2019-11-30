Audubon program to present waterfowl survey results

From staff reports

Ornithologist Victoria Kaufman of Spokane will present recent local waterfowl survey results at the Spokane Audubon Society meeting on Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m., at Riverview Village Community Building, 2117 E. North Crescent Ave.

Ducks Unlimited (DU) has coordinated surveys for the past four years to determine abundance of waterfowl and the types of water bodies they use in Eastern Washington. DU has worked closely with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Spokane Audubon. Areas surveyed include Reardan Audubon Lake Wildlife Area, Sprague Lake, Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge, and surrounding wetlands in Lincoln and Spokane counties.

Kaufman, who works as a consultant for DU and WDFW, is a bird biologist with a bachelor’s in fish and wildlife and a master’s in biology. The survey results she’ll present may help secure grants to help protect surveyed areas in the future.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m. with holiday refreshments and gift shopping at the chapter’s annual fund-raising sale of member-donated items. See audubonspokane.org for more details, including directions to the meeting site.