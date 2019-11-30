Area women’s basketball: No. 17 Indiana beats Washington State 78-44
UPDATED: Sat., Nov. 30, 2019
Ali Patberg and Brenna Wise scored 15 points each and No. 17 Indiana pulled away from Washington State for a 78-44 victory Saturday at the Paradise Jam tournament in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
Mackenzie Holmes added 14 points and Jaelynn Penn had 11 for the Hoosiers (6-1), who overcame a slow start to lead by 17 points at the half, cruising from there in their tournament finale.
Borislava Hristova scored 16 points for the Cougars (4-3), which gave Indiana fits in the first quarter, leading by as many as six points midway through the period.
After swapping the lead three times, Washington State went on a 9-2 run midway through the period, with Hristova’s jumper with 5:44 left putting the Cougars up 13-7.
However, the Hoosiers closed out the quarter with an 18-5 run. Grace Berger’s jumper with 2:57 remaining put Indiana up 17-16, and Chanel Wilson made two free throws with five seconds left for a 24-18 lead at the end of the period.
Washington State cut the margin to three points, 31-28, on Hristova’s jumper with 5:35 left in the second quarter, only to see the Hoosiers score 14 unanswered points. Patburg scored eight points during the run, which gave Indiana a 45-28 lead at the halftime break.
Washington State begins a three-game homestand against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Wednesday.
Old Dominion 67, Idaho 55: Amari Young scored 17 points, and the Monarchs (5-1) defeated the Vandals (3-3) at the Cal Poly Tournament in San Luis Obispo, California.
Victoria Morris added 13 points for ODU, which used a 24-9 run to close the game and put away Idaho.
Lizzy Klinker totaled 15 points and nine rebounds Caitlyn Jones added 11 points off the bench for Idaho. The Vandals shot 4-23 (17.4%) from 3-point range, including 0-11 in the second half.
The Vandals travel to face San Diego on Wednesday.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.