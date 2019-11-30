Area women’s basketball: No. 17 Indiana beats Washington State 78-44

Associated Press

Ali Patberg and Brenna Wise scored 15 points each and No. 17 Indiana pulled away from Washington State for a 78-44 victory Saturday at the Paradise Jam tournament in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mackenzie Holmes added 14 points and Jaelynn Penn had 11 for the Hoosiers (6-1), who overcame a slow start to lead by 17 points at the half, cruising from there in their tournament finale.

Borislava Hristova scored 16 points for the Cougars (4-3), which gave Indiana fits in the first quarter, leading by as many as six points midway through the period.

After swapping the lead three times, Washington State went on a 9-2 run midway through the period, with Hristova’s jumper with 5:44 left putting the Cougars up 13-7.

However, the Hoosiers closed out the quarter with an 18-5 run. Grace Berger’s jumper with 2:57 remaining put Indiana up 17-16, and Chanel Wilson made two free throws with five seconds left for a 24-18 lead at the end of the period.

Washington State cut the margin to three points, 31-28, on Hristova’s jumper with 5:35 left in the second quarter, only to see the Hoosiers score 14 unanswered points. Patburg scored eight points during the run, which gave Indiana a 45-28 lead at the halftime break.

Washington State begins a three-game homestand against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Wednesday.

Old Dominion 67, Idaho 55: Amari Young scored 17 points, and the Monarchs (5-1) defeated the Vandals (3-3) at the Cal Poly Tournament in San Luis Obispo, California.

Victoria Morris added 13 points for ODU, which used a 24-9 run to close the game and put away Idaho.

Lizzy Klinker totaled 15 points and nine rebounds Caitlyn Jones added 11 points off the bench for Idaho. The Vandals shot 4-23 (17.4%) from 3-point range, including 0-11 in the second half.

The Vandals travel to face San Diego on Wednesday.