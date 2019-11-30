Area Sports Menu for Sunday, December 1
Sat., Nov. 30, 2019
Basketball
College men: Red Devil Classic in Longview, Washington: CC Spokane vs. Lower Columbia, 3 p.m.
College women: Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida: Gonzaga vs. Purdue, 4:30 p.m. Nonconference: Pepperdine at Eastern Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Soccer
College men: NCAA Division I Tournament: Marshall at Washington, 5 p.m.
Off-track betting
Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.; dog racing, 10. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.
