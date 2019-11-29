SWX Home
WSU gets first elk for hoof disease research

The four deformed hooves of one elk with hoof disease are shown in this lab photo by researchers studying the disease plaguing elk in southwestern Washington. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife photo (Washington Department of Fish an / Washington Department of Fish an)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

Elk S19, otherwise known as Salix, is the first elk calf acquired by Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine for its Elk Hoof Disease Research Program. Salix arrived on the Pullman campus late last week and has been kept in isolation, according to a university news release.

He has since undergone a complete examination and has been given a clean bill of health.

WSU is building a 4-acre enclosed research facility in hopes of shedding light on the poorly understood disease. The facility should be complete by summer.

The 5-month-old bull calf was bottle-raised by a licensed rehabilitation specialist after being orphaned near Mount Rainier.

