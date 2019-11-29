Washington State WR Brandon Arconado doesn’t return to field after sufferring apparent wrist injury

SEATTLE – For the second straight game, Washington State’s Brandon Arconado took an early trip to the injury tent and missed the remainder of the first half after an apparent injury to the same left wrist that forced him to leave the Cougars’ 54-53 win over Oregon State.

Arconado left Friday’s Apple Cup in the first quarter and spent most of the first half being treated by athletic trainers in the injury tent on the home sideline. The redshirt senior “Y” slot receiver eventually returned to the field against OSU, but “H” receiver Renard Bell filled in while he was out and played admirably, catching eight passes for 108 yards and eight touchdowns.

Bell, who filled in at “Y” earlier this season when Arconado missed games against Utah and Arizona State, also played in the former walk-on’s place against the Huskies and had four receptions for 43 yards in the first half.

The wrist injury isn’t the same as the lower body injury Arconado suffered earlier this season, causing him to skip WSU’s trips to Salt Lake City and Tempe. Even with missing two full games and parts of three others, the Chino Hills, Calfornia, native has caught 63 passes for 908 yards and six touchdowns.