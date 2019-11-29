Washington State soccer sinks South Carolina with overtime goal, advances to Final Four of NCAA Women’s College Cup
Fri., Nov. 29, 2019
COLUMBIA, South Carolina – Washington State is headed to the Women’s College Cup Final Four.
Mykiaa Minniss scored in overtime Friday to lift WSU to a 1-0 triumph over No. 2 seed South Carolina, sending the Cougars to first their national semifinals appearance in program history.
WSU (16-6-1) will face top-seeded North Carolina (23-1-1) at 4 p.m. on Dec. 6 in San Jose, California for a berth to the national title game. Pac-12 rivals Stanford and UCLA meet in the other semifinal.
The Cougars, who’ve defeated Memphis, top-seeded Virginia, West Virginia and South Carolina in NCAA Tournament play, finished sixth in the Pac-12 before their historic run.
South Carolina, which hadn’t yielded a goal since Oct. 27 and had given up seven all season, allowed Minniss to score off a Hanna Goff corner kick. Goff’s service was flicked backward by a Gamecocks player and fell to the feet of Minniss at the back post.
The Cougars and Gamecocks each fired 15 shots.
The story will be updated
