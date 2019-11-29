Updates: Washington State faces Washington in 112th Apple Cup
Fri., Nov. 29, 2019
Follow along here as the Washington State Cougars visit the Washington Huskies today at Husky Stadium in Seattle. Kickoff is scheduled for 1. You can watch the game on Fox.
Pregame
Quick facts
The line: UW by 7 1/2. O/U: 63 1/2
How did the teams fare last week? The Cougars closed out their home schedule with an exciting 54-53 win over Oregon State. The Huskies couldn’t muster much offense in a 20-14 loss at Colorado.
Why WSU will win: WSU has usually entered this rivalry with the more productive offense, but the gap between the Cougars and Huskies hasn’t been this large in awhile. National passing leader Anthony Gordon has the Cougars averaging 41.5 points per game and 38.4 in conference games. Washington, meanwhile, is averaging 31.5 ppg and just 25.4 in the Pac-12. The Cougars have scored at least 30 points in nine games, while the Huskies have done it just five times. UW’s passing defense is still strong, allowing just 206 yards per game (2nd in Pac-12), but the Huskies aren’t as strong in the front seven as they’ve been in years past and they aren’t as equipped to prevent the run. UW’s run defense ranks just 10th in the Pac-12, allowing 156.4 ypg, and WSU has the most efficient rusher in the conference. If Mike Leach should choose to turn Max Borghi (6.7 yards per carry) loose, it would certainly catch the Huskies off guard. The Cougars haven’t run the ball more than 20 times in an Apple Cup under Leach and they’ve averaged just 13 carries in the rivalry game. Borghi, at 740 yards, has already had the most productive rushing season by a tailback under Leach, and he’s hit 100 yards in four separate games.
What happened last time? A snowy 2018 Apple Cup left just about every WSU fan numb afterward. With a berth in the Pac-12 Championship game on the line for both teams, the Huskies never trailed but never truly put the Cougars away either in a 28-15 win in Pullman. WSU fans were optimistic about their chances until the beginning of the fourth quarter, when UW running back Myles Gaskin busted through a hole and chugged for an 80-yard touchdown that put the Huskies up two scores, at 28-15. The Cougars couldn’t manufacture anything on offense the following drive and UW ran out the final 8:47 to claim a sixth consecutive win in the series. Gaskin gave the home team all it could handle, rushing 27 times for 174 yards and four touchdowns, while the Huskies limited Gardner Minshew and the WSU Air Raid to just 152 yards in the air. Minshew didn’t pass for a touchdown, but he threw two interceptions. UW’s Jake Browning didn’t throw for a touchdown, but the Huskies did finsh with one passing score, when Browning threw to Aaron Fuller and Fuller tossed to Hunter Bryant for a 22-yard TD.
Three things to know
1. There’s been so much parity in the Pac-12 this season that Washington State has often gone into a game with the same record as its opponent. That’s actually happened each of the last three games, when WSU and Cal shared a 4-4 record, the following week when WSU and Stanford were each 4-5 and in the last game, when WSU and Oregon State both went in at 5-5. And what do you know, it’s happening once again. WSU and Washington are each 6-5 and share an identical 3-5 record in Pac-12 play.
2. The Apple Cup often doubles as a heated reunion for WSU and UW players who were teammates in high school – in the Evergreen State and outside of it. That’ll be the case Friday, too. Both teams have players who attended Gonzaga Prep (WSU’s Armani Marsh and UW’s Devin Culp), Archbishop Murphy (WSU’s Abe Lucas and Jesus Echevarria and UW’s Kyler Gordon), Skyline (WSU’s Jack Crane and UW’s Blake Gregory and Henry Bainivalu), Bellevue (WSU’s Justus Rogers and UW’s Drew Fowler, Henry Roberts, Luke Lane and Hunter Hansen), Upland (California) (WSU’s Simon Samarzich and Kyle Thornton and UW’s Taj Davis and Cameron Davis), Saint Louis (Hawaii) (WSU’s Mitchell Quinn and UW’s Faatui Tuitele) and Kapolei (Hawaii) (WSU’s Peni Naulu and UW’s Julius Buelow).
3. Another year, another Pelluer in the Apple Cup. Peyton Pelluer played in his sixth and final Apple Cup last year, but the former WSU linebacker has a younger cousin, Zeke Pelluer, who’s in his first year at UW as a walk-on tight end. Peyton was the fourth member of his family to play for the Cougars, but his brother, Cooper, played for the Huskies. Zeke’s father and Peyton’s uncle, Steve, was also a quarterback for UW in the 1980s. Zeke hasn’t appeared in a game for the Huskies this season, but if he does this Friday or at some point in the next few years, he’d become the seventh Pelluer to make an Apple Cup appearance.
Washington State will feature plenty of crimson for the 112th Apple Cup. The Cougs will be in their traditional white, road jerseys and gray helmets over crimson pants. The logo and facemask on the helmet will also be crimson as well as the numbers on the jersey.
