Updates: Washington State faces Washington in 112th Apple Cup

Follow along here as the Washington State Cougars visit the Washington Huskies today at Husky Stadium in Seattle. Kickoff is scheduled for 1. You can watch the game on Fox.

🏈 🏈 🏈

PAC-12 FOOTBALL

At Husky Stadium, Seattle 1 p.m. 00 - 00 ➤Friday, Nov. 29: Washington State Cougars (6-5, 3-5) at Washington Huskies (6-5, 3-5), 1 p.m. PST TV: Fox

🏈 🏈 🏈

Pregame

Check out the Coors Light Cougar Football game preview of The Boeing Apple Cup matchup in Seattle with @M_Chaz and @AlexBrink10#GoCougs | #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/cdv9DAENum — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) November 29, 2019

Quick facts

The line: UW by 7 1/2. O/U: 63 1/2

How did the teams fare last week? The Cougars closed out their home schedule with an exciting 54-53 win over Oregon State. The Huskies couldn’t muster much offense in a 20-14 loss at Colorado.

Why WSU will win: WSU has usually entered this rivalry with the more productive offense, but the gap between the Cougars and Huskies hasn’t been this large in awhile. National passing leader Anthony Gordon has the Cougars averaging 41.5 points per game and 38.4 in conference games. Washington, meanwhile, is averaging 31.5 ppg and just 25.4 in the Pac-12. The Cougars have scored at least 30 points in nine games, while the Huskies have done it just five times. UW’s passing defense is still strong, allowing just 206 yards per game (2nd in Pac-12), but the Huskies aren’t as strong in the front seven as they’ve been in years past and they aren’t as equipped to prevent the run. UW’s run defense ranks just 10th in the Pac-12, allowing 156.4 ypg, and WSU has the most efficient rusher in the conference. If Mike Leach should choose to turn Max Borghi (6.7 yards per carry) loose, it would certainly catch the Huskies off guard. The Cougars haven’t run the ball more than 20 times in an Apple Cup under Leach and they’ve averaged just 13 carries in the rivalry game. Borghi, at 740 yards, has already had the most productive rushing season by a tailback under Leach, and he’s hit 100 yards in four separate games.

System of success: Washington State’s Anthony Gordon closing in on membership to one of college football’s most elite passing clubs Gordon has already attempted 585 passes this season, which is 138 more than any other Division I FBS quarterback. He is 906 yards ahead of LSU’s Joe Burrow, who has the next-most passing yards with 4,014. | Read more »

Why UW will win: Jacob Eason may have his critics, but Washington’s first-year starter is still the most talented quarterback on Washington State’s schedule, with the exception of Oregon’s Justin Herbert, and the Cougars haven’t exactly been able to limit a group of Pac-12 QBs who won’t be selected early in the NFL Draft. UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Cal’s Devon Modster, Stanford’s Davis Mills and Oregon State’s Jake Luton all had record days against the Cougars and WSU’s defense still hasn’t shown it can prevent an opponent from reeling off 8-12 explosive plays (runs of 15-plus yards/passes of 20-plus yards) per game. So, even if this is a down year for UW’s offense, it coincides with the worst defensive season WSU has had since 2014. Plus, the Huskies have a proven track record of limiting Mike Leach’s Air Raid, and that may even be understating it. In each of the last five meetings, since Chris Petersen took over in Seattle, the Cougars have been held under 20 points and their prolific QBs have been limited to five touchdowns versus 12 interceptions and under 300 yards on average.

Washington’s Jacob Eason has struggled, but Washington State still cautious of Huskies’ imposing QB Like every other college program that passed through Lake Stevens High between 2013 and 2015 for a glimpse of Jacob Eason, Washington State marveled at the quarterback whose huge frame was just as impressive as his right arm. | Read more »

What happened last time? A snowy 2018 Apple Cup left just about every WSU fan numb afterward. With a berth in the Pac-12 Championship game on the line for both teams, the Huskies never trailed but never truly put the Cougars away either in a 28-15 win in Pullman. WSU fans were optimistic about their chances until the beginning of the fourth quarter, when UW running back Myles Gaskin busted through a hole and chugged for an 80-yard touchdown that put the Huskies up two scores, at 28-15. The Cougars couldn’t manufacture anything on offense the following drive and UW ran out the final 8:47 to claim a sixth consecutive win in the series. Gaskin gave the home team all it could handle, rushing 27 times for 174 yards and four touchdowns, while the Huskies limited Gardner Minshew and the WSU Air Raid to just 152 yards in the air. Minshew didn’t pass for a touchdown, but he threw two interceptions. UW’s Jake Browning didn’t throw for a touchdown, but the Huskies did finsh with one passing score, when Browning threw to Aaron Fuller and Fuller tossed to Hunter Bryant for a 22-yard TD.

Three things to know

1. There’s been so much parity in the Pac-12 this season that Washington State has often gone into a game with the same record as its opponent. That’s actually happened each of the last three games, when WSU and Cal shared a 4-4 record, the following week when WSU and Stanford were each 4-5 and in the last game, when WSU and Oregon State both went in at 5-5. And what do you know, it’s happening once again. WSU and Washington are each 6-5 and share an identical 3-5 record in Pac-12 play.

2. The Apple Cup often doubles as a heated reunion for WSU and UW players who were teammates in high school – in the Evergreen State and outside of it. That’ll be the case Friday, too. Both teams have players who attended Gonzaga Prep (WSU’s Armani Marsh and UW’s Devin Culp), Archbishop Murphy (WSU’s Abe Lucas and Jesus Echevarria and UW’s Kyler Gordon), Skyline (WSU’s Jack Crane and UW’s Blake Gregory and Henry Bainivalu), Bellevue (WSU’s Justus Rogers and UW’s Drew Fowler, Henry Roberts, Luke Lane and Hunter Hansen), Upland (California) (WSU’s Simon Samarzich and Kyle Thornton and UW’s Taj Davis and Cameron Davis), Saint Louis (Hawaii) (WSU’s Mitchell Quinn and UW’s Faatui Tuitele) and Kapolei (Hawaii) (WSU’s Peni Naulu and UW’s Julius Buelow).

3. Another year, another Pelluer in the Apple Cup. Peyton Pelluer played in his sixth and final Apple Cup last year, but the former WSU linebacker has a younger cousin, Zeke Pelluer, who’s in his first year at UW as a walk-on tight end. Peyton was the fourth member of his family to play for the Cougars, but his brother, Cooper, played for the Huskies. Zeke’s father and Peyton’s uncle, Steve, was also a quarterback for UW in the 1980s. Zeke hasn’t appeared in a game for the Huskies this season, but if he does this Friday or at some point in the next few years, he’d become the seventh Pelluer to make an Apple Cup appearance.

Pac-12 Networks / YouTube

♦ ♦ ♦

Leaders

PASSING Comp.-Att. Yds. TD Int. WSU: Anthony Gordon 417-585 4,920 45 14 UW: Jacob Eason 223-351 2,678 21 8

RUSHING Car. Yds. TD WSU: Max Borghi 111 740 10 UW: Salvon Ahmed 166 915 9

RECEIVING Rec. Yds. TD WSU: Easop Winston Jr. 77 914 11 UW: Hunter Bryant 46 729 3

Team stats

WSU UW Points per game 41.5 31.5 Points allowed per game 31.5 21.1 Total yards 533.0 400.3 Yards passing 456.7 245.2 Yards rushing 76.3 155.1 Yards allowed 467.2 357.0 Pass yards allowed 290.6 217.5 Rush yards allowed 176.5 139.5

Uniforms

Washington State will feature plenty of crimson for the 112th Apple Cup. The Cougs will be in their traditional white, road jerseys and gray helmets over crimson pants. The logo and facemask on the helmet will also be crimson as well as the numbers on the jersey.

♦ ♦ ♦

More on the game

Records don’t dampen rivalry: No huge stakes in 112th Apple Cup, but victory still meaningful for Washington State, Washington Fortunately, the Apple Cup is still stirring excitement and emotion among both fan bases on the eve of its 112th birthday, because while the men coaching the Cougars and Huskies acknowledge the history and the significance of this rivalry, you usually won’t find them adding ammunition to the late-November feud. | Read more »

Two-minute drill: Keys to victory for Washington State against Washington in the Apple Cup The keys to a potential victory for Washington State over Washington on Friday at Husky Stadium. | Read more »

The pick: Why Washington will beat Washington State in the 112th Apple Cup It does seem that whenever the Cougars end their extended Apple Cup slump, they’ll do it on a down year for the Huskies. This qualifies as one of those. But, given how tough this matchup has been for Leach and the Cougars, it would be better if it didn’t coincide with a down year in Pullman. | Read more »

Pac-12 picks: Final week of regular season will determine playoff hopes, bowl berths, bottom dwellers The Spokesman-Review’s Theo Lawson picks Week 14 of the Pac-12 college football season. | Read more »

More on the Cougs

Washington State’s Renard Bell has overcome his height by selling people on his heart In February 1999, Renard contracted what his parents diagnosed as a moderate flu. Reginald and Yarvelle traded days at home, watching over and taking care of their youngest son until he could recover. But Renard’s symptoms worsened – the color around his eyes became pinker by the hour – and his parents grew more concerned. | Read more »

Washington State players not bothered by ‘WWE’ antics from Washington DC Jimmy Lake Lake’s schemes have been a nuissance for Mike Leach and WSU during the last six rivalry meetings – all won by the Huskies – and his bold comments in the days and weeks before and after the various Apple Cups have incited even more dislike for the sixth-year UW assistant. | Read more »

Washington State’s first-quarter touchdown drought in Apple Cup has become a six-year struggle One of the most disturbing Apple Cup stats for WSU under Leach is the lack of offensive productivity in the first quarter. As in, the Cougars haven’t scored a touchdown in the first 15 minutes of an Apple Cup since 2012. | Read more »