Updates: Michigan leads Gonzaga at halftime of Battle 4 Atlantis title game

Follow along here as the No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-0) play the Michigan Wolverines (6-0) today at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas. Tipoff is scheduled for 11. You can watch the game on ESPN.

First half

Half – Michigan 36, Gonzaga 25: Michigan’s Jon Teske has 13 points and five rebounds and the Wolverines take a double-digit lead into halftime.

Gonzaga went 5-minutes, 50-seconds without scoring. Killian Tillie leads the Zags with 11 points.

3:12 – Michigan 30, Gonzaga 23: Gonzaga is on a 3-minute, 10-second scoring drought as Michigan pushes the lead to seven.

The Zags have missed their last five shots and are shooting 30% for the game. Killian Tillie leads GU with nine points.

Isaiah Livers leads Michigan with 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting.

7:26 – Michigan 26, Gonzaga 20: The Zags make a few changes, bringing in seldom used forward Martynas Arlauskas to guard Michigan’s red-hot Isaiah Rivers and Killian Tillie.

Tille returned to the floor and promptly scored four straight points to squash Michigan’s run.

8:58 – Michigan 23, Gonzaga 16: The Wolverines have found their shooting stroke and surged into the lead.

Michigan has made seven of their last nine shot attempts and gone on a 16-4 run. Isaiah Livers scored eight points durning the run.

Filip Petrusev leads Gonzaga with seven points but has needed 11 shots to get there.

15:07 – Gonzaga 10, Michigan 7: The Zags are going to Filip Petrusev early and often against Michigan.

Petrusev has five points on 2-of-6 shooting and five rebounds. The forward also made a 3-pointer.

Michigan big man Jon Teske has matched Petrusev with five points and 3-pointer of his own.

Starting 5

Pregame

Battle 4 Atlantis third-place game: No. 6 North Carolina 78, No. 11 Oregon 74. UNC goes 2-1 in the Bahamas, Oregon 1-2 vs. three ranked opponents — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) November 29, 2019

Zag health update, per GU radio broadcast: Tillie (knee), Gilder (knee), Woolridge (knee) expected to play vs. Michigan. Watson (ankle) expected to miss second straight game, per GU radio broadcast. — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) November 29, 2019

Key matchup

Gonzaga was probably anticipating a date with No. 6 North Carolina in the Battle 4 Atlantis title game, but Michigan left no doubt it belonged in the championship after an impressive 73-64 win over the Tar Heels.

Even more impressive for the soon-to-be-ranked Wolverines: They handled UNC with point guard Zavier Simpson and leading scorer Isaiah Livers not at the top of their games.

Simpson, a senior who directs the offense, played just 17 minutes due to foul trouble but managed to put seven points and six rebounds. Livers, who averages 16.3 points, fouled out after scoring 12 points on 5-of-13 shooting.

Simpson was outstanding in Michigan’s first five games. He entered Thursday’s game leading the nation at 9.8 assists. He contributes 12.2 points per game but makes 60.4% of his shots, including 43.8% on 3-pointers.

Simpson and Gonzaga’s Ryan Woolridge will be a matchup of speedy, pass-first point guards with an ability to score if necessary. Both are playing their third game in three days so they won’t have fresh legs. Woolridge also is battling a sore right knee but he played 41 minutes in Thursday’s win over Oregon and did a nice job defensively on standout point guard Payton Pritchard.

Leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% UM: Isaiah Livers 16.3 53.6 80.0 GU: Filip Petrusev 17.0 59.0 73.1

REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORGP UM: Jon Teske 8.8 6.7 2.2 GU: Filip Petrusev 8.6 5.4 3.3

ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG UM: Zavier Simpson 9.2 4.0 29.8 GU: Ryan Woolridge 3.9 1.8 29.6

Team stats

UM GU Points 82.5 87.1 Points allowed 66.3 61.9 Field goal% 52.7 50.9 Rebounds 36.3 42.0 Assists 17.5 17.4 Blocks 5.3 4.4 Steals 5.8 7.0 Streak Won 6 Won 8

