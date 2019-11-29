Gonzaga Women's Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga women

No. 22 Gonzaga women top Dayton 76-65 at Gulf Coast Showcase

UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 29, 2019

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Kaylynne Truong (14) is congratulated by forward Jenn Wirth (3) as her sister guard Kayleigh Truong (11) smiles against the UT Martin Skyhawks during the second half of a college basketball game on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Kaylynne Truong (14) is congratulated by forward Jenn Wirth (3) as her sister guard Kayleigh Truong (11) smiles against the UT Martin Skyhawks during the second half of a college basketball game on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Staff ,wire reports

ESTERO, Fla. – Jenn Wirth scored a career-high 19 points, Katie Campbell added 17 with five 3-pointers and No. 22 Gonzaga beat Dayton 76-65 on Friday in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Gonzaga trailed by two points midway through the third quarter until going on a 12-0 run to stay in front for good. Campbell scored five points during the run and Wirth added four.

“We were trying to do much (in the first half), we were turning the ball over – not in trying to make the passes and plays that we normally to, but doing things that we never do,” Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier said. “I was happy to be where we were, because we didn’t play very well.”

Campbell’s final 3-pointer put the Bulldogs ahead 72-63 with 36 seconds left, and her teammates made four straight free throws to seal it.

Jill Townsend chipped in with 18 points for Gonzaga (4-1). The Zags made 8 of 20 3-pointers.

“The toughness of our team improved at the half,” Foriter said. “We settled in a little bit and started working together.”

Shakeela Fowler and Jayla Scaife each scored 16 points for Dayton (3-4), which has lost three straight. Erin Whalen added 10 points.

Gonzaga advances to face Middle Tennessee in the semifinals on Saturday.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in Gonzaga women