Mike Leach, Washington State end first-quarter touchdown drought in Apple Cup

SEATTLE – One Apple Cup skid has ended for Mike Leach and Washington State.

The Cougars opened the 112th chapter of the intrastate rivalry game in the end zone, marking their first touchdown in the first quarter of an Apple Cup since 2012.

Anthony Gordon completed nine of his first 10 passes and handed off to his roommate, sophomore running back Max Borghi, on the 1-yard line to put the Cougars up 7-0 after just six minutes of Friday’s game at Husky Stadium.

Cougs strike first. 💥@gordo1_ hands it off to @max_borghi to push through the endzone for a @WSUCougarFB TD.



During their six-year first-quarter scoring drought, the Huskies outscored the Cougars by a whopping margin of 52-6 and held them scoreless in the opening period of four different Apple Cups, while WSU managed just a field goal in the other two.

Gordon completed passes to Borghi, Dezmon Patmon, Brandon Arconado and Renard Bell on the dive. The QB’s 8-yard toss to Arconado moved the Cougars to the 1-yard line and Borghi powered through a few Huskies, backing his way into the end zone to put the visitors on the board.