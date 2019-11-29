Gonzaga-Michigan: 3 keys to the Wolverines’ 82-64 victory over the Bulldogs

Offensive MVP

Michigan’s Isaiah Livers made the Zags pay for slow close-outs, drilling 5 of 8 3-pointers en route to 21 points. The 6-foot-7 junior forward was 3 of 3 on 2-pointers. He had two 3s as Michigan moved in front to stay with a 16-4 first-half run. He made consecutive 3s after the Zags had cut Michigan’s lead to 13 with five minutes remaining in the second half.

Defensive MVP

Wolverines center Jon Teske, who also had a strong case for offensive player of the game with 19 points, repeatedly stymied the Zags as they tried to finish in the lane. The 7-1 senior blocked four shots, three in the opening half, and his presence altered numerous other shots. GU’s Filip Petrusev made just 4 of 16 field-goal attempts.

Key moment

Michigan trailed by five early, but wiped out Gonzaga’s lead with a 16-4 run to move on top 23-16. Livers scored eight of the 16 points in the spurt. The Wolverines dominated the final 13 minutes of the half, building a 36-25 lead at the break.