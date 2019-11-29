Difference makers: Hunter Bryant sparks Washington offense, defense makes timely plays in victory over Washington State

Joe Tryon

The Huskies’ outside linebacker was once a Washington Sate commit and the Cougars could’ve used in crimson Friday if for no other reason than because he wouldn’t be wearing purple. Tryon constantly harassed WSU QB Anthony Gordon and the sophomore was responsible for two of Washington’s five sacks. He finished with four tackles in the game.

Hunter Bryant

Washington’s big tight end was impressive, especially in the first half, and was able to match his season-high with six receptions. Five of those six came before halftime, but the biggest was in the third quarter, when Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason found him for a 39-yard completion that helped set up Richard Newton’s 2-yard rushing touchdown. Bryant was just shy of going over 100 yards for the third time this season, finishing with 96.

Elijah Molden

Molden was everywhere for the Huskies, tying teammate Brandon Wellington for a game-high 12 solo tackles in the game and finishing with 14 total. The UW defensive back recorded one tackle-for-loss and he picked off Washington State’s Anthony Gordon in the second quarter, stopping the Cougars from getting back on the board with just more than a minute left in the half.