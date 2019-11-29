Area Sports Menu for Saturday, November 30

Basketball

College men: Nonconference: Idaho at Seattle, 7 p.m. Exhibition: Whitworth at Carroll, 2 p.m. Red Devil Classic in Longview, Washington: CC Spokane vs. Everett, 6 p.m. CdA Inn-Vitational: North Idaho vs. Elite Sports Academy, 7:30 p.m.

College women: Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands: Washington State vs. Indiana, 3:45 p.m. Puerto Rico Classic in San Juan: Washington vs. Iowa, 9 a.m. Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida: Gonzaga vs. Middle Tennessee, 2 p.m. Cal Poly Tournament in San Luis Obispo, California: Idaho vs. Old Dominion, noon.

Football

High school: State 1A at Everett Memorial Stadium: Deer Park vs. Lyden Christian, 1 p.m. State 1B: Entiat vs. Odessa at Lions Field in Moses Lake, noon; Almira/Coulee-Hartline vs. Naselle at Tumwater HS, 1 p.m.

Hockey

WHL: Victoria at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Volleyball

College: Pac-12: Washington State at Washington, 5 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 8:50 a.m.; dog racing, 9:35. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 8:50 a.m.