Area roundup: No. 5 South Carolina tops Washington State women 68-53

From staff reports

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 20 points and No. 5 South Carolina led from the start to beat Washington State 68-53 on Friday night at the Paradise Jam women’s basketball tournament in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

Freshman Aliyah Boston, who was born on St. Thomas, added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Gamecocks (7-1), who recovered from losing to No. 17 Indiana by 14 points 24 hours earlier.

Chanelle Molina scored 17 points for the Cougars (4-2), who have lost two straight to Top 25 opponents after opening the season with four consecutive wins.

Behind Boston, who had 11 first-half points, South Carolina opened the first quarter with a 13-2 run over the first 4 1/2 minutes and went on to lead 25-9 at the end of the period. The Gamecocks went on to lead by 19 points twice in the second quarter, the last at 32-13 on Herbert Harrigan’s jumper with 6 minutes left.

Washington State turned things around later that period, closing out the half with a 13-2 run over the final 2 minutes, capped by Cherilyn Molina’s layup with 3 seconds remaining that cut South Carolina’s lead to 37-32 at the break.

The Gamecocks responded, opening the second half with a 13-3 run over the first 4 minutes of the third quarter, with Herbert Harrigan’s jumper with 6:09 left giving South Carolina a 50-35 lead. The Cougars pulled no closer than 10 points the rest of the way.

Lamar 43, Idaho 40: Kayla Mitchell scored 11 points, and the Cardinals (2-4) defeated the Vandals (3-2) at the Cal Poly Tournament in San Luis Obispo, California.

Beyonce Bea paced Idaho with 14 points, but the Vandals turned the ball over 25 times. Gina Marxen added 10 points for Idaho.

Men’s basketball

CC Spokane 89, Southwest Oregon 72: Garrett White scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Sasquatch (2-1) downed the Lakers (1-2) at the Red Devil Classic in Longview, Washington.

Tanner McCliment-Call added 18 points and Jaron William had 13 points and nine assists for CCS, which meets Everett on Saturday.

North Idaho 120, West Coast Elite Prep 48: Yusuf Mohamed scored 23 points and the Cardinals (2-0) routed visiting West Coast Elite Prep (0-3) at the CdA Inn-Vitational.

Emmitt Taylor III added 20 points and grabbed six rebounds for North Idaho.