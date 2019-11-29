Analysis: Michigan thumps weary Gonzaga, 82-64, to claim Battle 4 Atlantis championship

Gonzaga, playing its third game in less than three days, ran into the wrong opponent in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game.

Michigan completed a convincing three-game performance, outplaying the eighth-ranked Zags in every facet for an 82-64 victory Friday at Paradise Island, Bahamas.

Michigan (7-0) handled Iowa State 83-76, led No. 6 North Carolina by as many as 19 points in a 73-64 victory and dominated the Zags (8-1). The Wolverines, who received votes in last week’s AP poll, could vault inside the top 10 on Monday. The last two Battle 4 Atlantis champions – Villanova two years ago and Virginia last season – went on to win NCAA titles.

Gonzaga, reduced to a seven-man rotation with freshman forward Anton Watson (ankle) missing his second straight game, often looked a step slow, especially on defense trying to contain dribble penetration and close out on 3-point shooters.

Michigan’s balanced offense and crisp execution resulted in quality shots. Point guard Zavier Simpson had 13 points and 13 assists. Center Jon Teske dominated inside with 19 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks. Forward Isaiah Livers made five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 21 points.

Sophomore forward Filip Petrusev hit three jumpers as Gonzaga jumped in front 12-7. The momentum didn’t last as Michigan began to take control with a 16-4 run midway through the first half.

Gonzaga’s offense sputtered after Petrusev’s early success from the perimeter. The Zags scored just four points in the paint in the first half. Guards and forwards struggled to finish against Michigan’s length, particularly the 7-foot-1 Teske.

In one sequence, Petrusev turned the ball over against Teske on an isolation play. At the other end, Teske dropped a baby hook over Petrusev to put Michigan up 32-23.

Teske sandwiched two putback baskets around Killian Tillie’s jump hook to give Michigan a 36-25 lead at half. Gonzaga made just 32.3% of its first-half shot attempts.

Head coach Mark Few told an ESPN reporter his team was out-toughed by the Wolverines in the opening 20 minutes.

The Zags made things interesting early in the second half by scoring the first eight points to cut Michigan’s lead to 36-33. Admon Gilder’s 3-pointer trimmed the margin to two.

Michigan took off again with a 21-4 spurt. The Wolverines scored inside on Teske’s dunk and 6-9 forward Franz Wagner’s silky drives. They scored beyond the arc on 3-pointers by Simpson, Livers and David DeJulius, and Livers mixed in a mid-range jumper.

Gonzaga switched to a 2-3 zone but immediately lost track of DeJulius, who buried another 3.

The Zags found their footing offensively and started to have some success in the paint. A string of inside baskets and 3s by Tillie and Corey Kispert trimmed Michigan’s lead to 65-54 with 6:30 remaining.

The teams traded field goals before Livers connected on two 3-pointers and Eli Brooks added another to stretch the Wolverines’ lead to 19.

Tillie, who sat out Wednesday’s opener with swelling in his surgically repaired knee, made two 3s and 9 of 14 shots en route to a team-high 20 points. He was the only Zag to make at least 50% of his shots and the lone Zag to reach double figures.

Joel Ayayi, Drew Timme and Petrusev all finished with nine points. Petrusev was 4 of 16 from the field.

Gonzaga was accurate from distance – 6 of 12 3-pointers – but the Wolverines were well aware of Kispert’s 12-of-16 effort in the first two games. The junior wing was 1 of 3 on 3s and scored six points.

“I learned that I’m confident in who we are as a group and as a staff,” first-year Michigan coach Juwan Howard said in an ESPN interview. “We’re a connected group.”

Michigan hit 54% of its shots, including 52% (12 of 23) on 3-pointers.

The Zags made 40% of from the field – they were limited to 39% in Thursday’s defensive-minded win over Oregon – and just 6 of 13 free throws.