Updates: Gonzaga, Oregon head to overtime in Battle 4 Atlantis semifinal

Overtime

Final – Gonzaga 73, Oregon 72: Filip Petrusev finishes with 22 points and 15 rebounds and the Bulldogs hold off the Ducks in overtime of the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis in Nassau, Bahamas.

0:12 – Gonzaga 73, Oregon 72: Drew Timme makes one of two free throws to give Gonzaga the lead with 12 seconds left.

Shakur Juiston missed two free throws on the prior possession for Oregon.

2:16 – Gonzaga 70, Oregon 70: Filip Petrusev has scored the last four points to bring the Zags back even with the Ducks in OT.

Oregon’s CJ Walker made two free throws and Shakur Juiston made a layup to open the scoring in overtime.

Petrusev answered with a short shot after an offensive rebound and two free throws on the next possession.

Second half

End of regulation – Gonzaga 66, Oregon 66: After Gonzaga is forced into a shot clock violation, Oregon’s Chris Durate makes two free throws to push the game to overtime.

The Zags turned it over after Filip Petrusev was triple-teamed in the post and lost his hold of the ball. Gonzaga couldn’t get a shot up in time after recovering Petrusev’s fumble.

Durate then drove the lane and drew a foul on Killian Tillie with 7 seconds left.

Tillie’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer came up short.

0:54 – Gonzaga 66, Oregon 64: Guards Corey Kispert and Payton Pritchard go back-and-forth with a pair of 3s.

Kispert made it two-in-a-row by sinking a 3 after the Zags broke the Oregon press. Pritchard got the Ducks back within 2 when he dribbled into a deep 3.

1:20 – Gonzaga 63, Oregon 61: Corey Kispert picks an optimal time to break his long scoreless drought, draining a 3 to give the Zags a 4-point edge.

Oregon guard Payton Pritchard answered with a runner on the other end before the Ducks took a timeout.

3:50 – Gonzaga 58, Oregon 57: The Bulldogs still lead by 1 on the back of Filip Petrusev’s 16-point, 13-rebound game.

6:10 – Gonzaga 56, Oregon 55: Both teams continue to have trouble knocking down shots as the Zags hang on to a 1-point lead.

Gonzaga is shooting 20% this half and is one of its last seven from the field.

Oregon is mired in a 1-of-12 shooting rut and has made 26.9% of its shots this half.

Gonzaga has three players in double-figure scoring. Filip Petrusev has 16 points, Corey Kispert and Joel Ayayi have 11.

Oregon is led by guard Chris Durate’s 14 points.

11:35 – Oregon 49, Gonzaga 48: Payton Pritchard steps into a 3 to give Oregon its first lead of the game.

The Ducks star guard has 12 points on 5-of-14 shooting.

Gonzaga hasn’t made a field goal in 3-minutes, 2-seconds and is just one for its last eight from the field.

Filip Petrusev leads the Zags with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

13:12 – Gonzaga 48, Oregon 48: Gonzaga comes out of the halftime break ice cold and the Ducks have tied the score.

Gonzaga is 2-for-11 shooting this half and just 1 of 8 from 3-point range.

Oregon guard Chris Durate has five points in the half and is tied for a game-high 14.

Halftime

Half – Gonzaga 43, Oregon 37: Filip Petrusev has 12 points and nine rebounds as the Bulldogs lead the Ducks by 6 at halftime in the Bahamas.

Gonzaga led by as many as 17 after going on a 12-0 run coming out of the under-16 timeout. However, the Zags went nearly five minutes without making a field goal late in the half, opening the door for Oregon to claw back into the game.

Corey Kispert has 11 points for GU, but hasn’t scored in almost 15 minutes. Guard Joel Ayayi has nine points, four rebounds and three assists off the bench.

Oregon is led by guard Chris Durate’s nine points. He also is tied for the team lead with four rebounds. Star guard Payton Pritchard has seven points on 3-of-10 shooting.

Gonzaga shot 43% for the half, while Oregon shot 38%. The Bulldogs outrebounded the Ducks 27-19.

First half

15:50 – Gonzaga 11, Oregon 5: Gonzaga big men Filip Petrusev and Killian Tillie are finding success inside and the Zags have the lead at the first media timeout.

Gonzaga is outscoring the Ducks 8-2 on points in the paint behind Petrusev’s four points and Tillie’s two. Tillie also has three rebounds.

Corey Kispert has a game-high 5 points on 2-of-2 shooting.

Oregon has applied a three-quarter court trap, a look GU hasn’t faced this season. The Bulldogs, with Ryan Woolridge handling the ball, have had no trouble breaking it and getting good looks at the other end.

14:27 – Gonzaga 19, Oregon 5: With the Bulldogs on a 10-0 run, Oregon calls its first timeout.

Corey Kispert has shot the Zags to the 14-point edge. He has 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting with three made 3s.

11:39 – Gonzaga 24, Oregon 12: The Bulldogs get the lead to 24-7 before Oregon fights back with five straight.

Gonzaga continues to shoot the ball well at 55.6% from the field and 80% (4 of 5) from 3. Oregon is shooting 29.4% and has made two 3s on five attempts.

Corey Kispert has 11 points for Gonzaga. Filip Petrusev has four points and four rebounds. Joel Ayayi has three points and two assists in four minutes off the bench.

7:46 – Gonzaga 29, Oregon 19: It appears a cold front has swept through the Bahamas as both Gonzaga and Oregon just cant seem to buy a bucket right now.

The Zags are on a 3-minute, 18-second scoreless streak, missing their last eight shots. The Ducks haven’t scored in 2:00.

Corey Kispert continues to lead all scorers with 11 points.

Oregon guard Payton Pritchard is up to seven points on 3-of-8 shooting.

6:15 – Gonzaga 31, Oregon 28: A 7-0 run from the Ducks leads Gonzaga coach Mark Few into calling his first timeout.

The Ducks have made their last four field-goal attempts. Gonzaga hasn’t made a field goal in 4-minutes, 49-seconds.

3:57 – Gonzaga 35, Oregon 30: The Bulldogs are clinging to a 5-point lead as the game hits the under-4 minute timeout.

Gonzaga has made just two of its last 13 field-goal attempts and is now shooting 40.6%. Oregon is shooting 40%.

Filip Petrusev, scoring the last two baskets for GU, is up to 10 points and seven rebounds. Corey Kispert still leads the Zags with 11 points, but hasn’t scored in over 10 minutes.

C.J. Walker paces Oregon with eight points. The Ducks forward has made two 3s.

Starting 5

Pregame

Final: Michigan impressive 73-64 win over No. 6 North Carolina. Brooks 24 points, Wolverines 11 of 26 3s, great defense most of the game. GU-Oregon coming up, winner vs Mich, loser vs. UNC. — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) November 28, 2019

Injury update, from GU radio broadcast: Tillie (knee) expected to play, minutes could be limited. Watson (ankle) out. Gilder (knee) and Woolridge are expected to play. — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) November 28, 2019

Key matchup

Gonzaga will have its hands full with every matchup against an athletic Oregon squad in the Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals Thursday, but senior point guard Payton Pritchard leads the Ducks in scoring (18.3) and assists (5.7).

Pritchard, who was recruited by Gonzaga after a standout career at West Linn High near Portland, helped Oregon erase a 19-point deficit in Wednesday’s win over Seton Hall. He finished with three 3-pointers, 16 points, six assists and six turnovers.

Pritchard’s 3-point accuracy has gone down over his four-year career. He’s at 34.3% this season and made just 32.8% last season. He hit 41.3% as a sophomore. The 6-foot-2 Pritchard has made at least two 3s in Oregon’s last five games and he’s a crafty finisher on drives into the lane.

Pritchard joins Ron Lee as the only players in program history with 1,000 career points, 500 assists and 400 rebounds. Pritchard is third on the Ducks’ career assists list. He’s made 115 consecutive starts.

Ryan Woolridge figures to draw the defensive assignment on Pritchard, presuming the Zags’ senior guard is OK after limping off the court favoring his right leg in the second half of Wednesday’s win.

Leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% UO: Payton Pritchard 18.8 53.4 72.7 GU: Filip Petrusev 16.3 61.8 69.8

REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORGP UO: Francis Okoro 6.6 3.8 2.8 GU: Filip Petrusev 7.7 4.9 2.9

ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG UO: Payton Pritchard 5.7 3.5 33.3 GU: Ryan Woolridge 4.1 1.7 28.0

Team stats

UO GU Points 79.2 89.1 Points allowed 64.7 60.4 Field goal% 51.2 52.7 Rebounds 38.2 40.9 Assists 15.2 18.4 Blocks 2.7 4.4 Steals 6.2 7.6 Streak Won 6 Won 7

