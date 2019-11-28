Area Sports Menu for Friday, November 29

Basketball

College men: Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas: Gonzaga vs. Michigan, 11 a.m. Red Devil Classic in Longview, Washington: CC Spokane vs. Southwest Oregon, 3 p.m. CdA Inn-Vitational: North Idaho vs. West Coast Prep, 7:30 p.m.

College women: Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands: Washington State vs. South Carolina, 6 p.m. Puerto Rico Classic in San Juan: Washington vs. Howard, 9 a.m. Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida: Gonzaga vs. Dayton, 10:30 a.m. Cal Poly Tournament in San Luis Obispo, California: Idaho vs. Lamar, 2:30 p.m.

Football

College: Pac-12: Washington State at Washington, 1 p.m.

Hockey

WHL: Vancouver at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Soccer

College women: NCAA Division I Tournament: Washington State at South Carolina, 3 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 8:50 a.m.; dog racing, 9:35. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 8:50 a.m.