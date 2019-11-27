Updates: No. 8 Gonzaga opens Battle 4 Atlantis against Southern Miss

Follow along here as the No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-0) play the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles (2-3) today at Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas. Tipoff is scheduled for 4. You can watch the game on ESPNU.

Key matchup

Team and individual matchups don’t appear favorable for Southern Miss against eighth-ranked Gonzaga, but one to keep an eye on involves Golden Eagles senior forward Boban Jacdonmi.

The 6-foot-9, 256-pound native of England has an interesting story. He didn’t play basketball until age 17. He scored just 30 points in 23 appearances last season, but he’s emerged as the team’s top scorer (16.4 points) and second-leading rebounder (7.6) this season. He’s averaging 12.7 points against three Division I opponents.

Jacdonmi’s 66% shooting is tied for 19th nationally with North Dakota’s Filip Rebraca, who had 16 points and 13 rebounds against Gonzaga on Nov. 12. Jacdonmi does nearly all of his damage in the lane. He hasn’t attempted a 3-pointer in his career.

Gonzaga’s defense has been solid against opposing bigs this season, other than UT Arlington’s Jabari Narcis drilling five 3-pointers. CSU Bakersfield’s Shawn Stith was in early foul trouble and scored four points, eight below his average.

The Zags can rotate Filip Petrusev, Killian Tillie and Drew Timme on Jacdonmi. The Golden Eagles don’t have GU’s frontcourt depth and Jacdonmi will have to avoid foul trouble to make an impact.

Leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% USM: Boban Jacdonmi 16.4 66.0 75.0 GU: Filip Petrusev 16.3 61.4 73.7

REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORGP USM: Leonard Harper-Baker 9.2 6.4 2.8 GU: Filip Petrusev 7.8 4.8 3.0

ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG USM: Jay Malone 5.0 1.4 22.6 GU: Ryan Woolridge 3.7 1.5 27.3

Team stats

USM GU Points 70.0 88.3 Points allowed 69.8 59.0 Field goal% 46.1 51.9 Rebounds 40.6 41.2 Assists 17.2 18.0 Blocks 3.0 4.5 Steals 7.0 8.2 Streak Won 1 Won 6

Game preview

Mouth-watering potential matchups for Gonzaga at Battle 4 Atlantis Thanksgiving week college basketball tournaments often follow turkey day protocol: an appetizer followed by a memorable main course. That should be the case for Gonzaga at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas with Wednesday’s opener against Southern Miss, which is 0-3 against Division I competition and 2-0 against foes outside Division I. | Read more »

More on the Zags

Gonzaga, Admon Gilder eye Battle 4 Atlantis championship after coming up short in 2015 Gonzaga and Admon Gilder have some history and some unfinished business in the Bahamas. | Read more »

Gonzaga rewind: Zags’ Corey Kispert putting in work to regain shooting stroke Corey Kispert has essentially been living at McCarthey Athletic Center and the Volkar Center practice gym. That applies whether Kispert is on fire – 28 points vs. Michigan State in a scrimmage, 28 vs. Alabama State in the season opener and 20 against North Dakota – or struggling with a 3-of-26 shooting stretch in the last three games. | Read more »

Analysis: Gonzaga handles variety of Cal State Bakersfield defenses in 77-49 rout The eighth-ranked Zags spent a good chunk of the contest at the foul line, which limited some of the flow of their offense but not the effectiveness in a 77-49 rout over CSU Bakersfield in front of 6,000 at the McCarthey Athletic Center. | Read more »