Spokane Shock announce season schedule, will have seven home games

The second coming of the Spokane Shock is officially four months away.

New majority owner and former Seahawks standout Sam Adams released the Shock’s 2020 schedule on Tuesday, which includes seven home games and seven away games.

A member of the Indoor Football League, the Shock open their season on March 22 on the road against the Bismarck Bucks before beginning their home slate at the Spokane Arena on March 26 against the San Diego Strike Force.

The Shock are led by former Carolina Cobras coach Billy Back, who is helping bring indoor football back to the Lilac City after a two-year hiatus.

The wait is finally over! The Spokane Shock’s highly anticipated 2020 schedule has been released. Grab your seats today Shock fans!! pic.twitter.com/q5UifO3nuE — Spokane Shock (@SpokaneShock) November 26, 2019

AFL files for bankruptcy

The Arena Football League has filed for bankruptcy.

The indoor league was reduced to six teams before it suspended operations in October. Now, it’s declaring Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

“We simply weren’t able to raise the capital necessary to grow the league, resolve the substantial legacy liabilities and make it financially viable,“ AFL Commissioner Randall Boe said in a statement on Wednesday. “We’re all disappointed that we couldn’t find a way to move forward, and we wanted to thank our fans, our players, coaches, everyone who loved Arena League Football.“

The AFL dates back to 1987 and saw its heyday from 1996-2008 under then-Commissioner David Baker, now president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Several NFL team owners also owned Arena League franchises back then.

In 2019, the league had six franchises: Albany, New York; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Baltimore; Columbus, Ohio; Philadelphia; and Washington.

–Associated Press