Reader photo: The young and (not yet) bald
Wed., Nov. 27, 2019
A young bald eagle gets ready to launch. It takes about five years for bald eagles to acquire their white head and tail. Buck Domitrovich took this photo at the Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge on Nov. 21.
Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.
