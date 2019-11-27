Prep notebook: Idaho volleyball all-stars; Cheney hires boys soccer coach; Allie Janke honored

Players from all classifications in North Idaho participated in the Senior All-Star Volleyball Match at Coeur d’Alene HS on Monday night.

The “Black” squad beat the “Gold” squad 25-19, 18-25, 25-19, 20-25, 18-16.

Team “Black” was coached by Michelle Valliere (Clark Fork) and Kevin Curtis (Coeur d’Alene). The players were: Megan McKinney (Coeur d’Alene Charter), Elly Schrader (CdA), Madison Van Gelder (Lakeland), Jenny Slavek (Sandpoint), Kylie Marneris (Timberlake), Madison John (Post Falls), Erin VanHoose (Kellogg), Natalie Randolph (Priest River), Ellie Kiebert (Clark Fork) and Harlee Meek (Priest River).

Team “Gold” was coached by Michelle Garwood (Timberlake) and Kylie Njoku (CdA). The players were: Cierra Brandt (Kellogg), Ali Carpenter (Post Falls), Maggee Pankoke (Priest River), Taylin Rowley (CdA), Hally Wells (Lewiston), Kayla Freed (Lake City), Aleehia Vvalliere (Clark Fork), Jenny Wirtz (Lakeland), Taylor Suko (Timberlake), Jaron Figueroa (Kellogg).

Cheney hires boys soccer coach

Nick Hamer has been elevated to head boys soccer coach from his varsity assistant coach position at Cheney, athletic director Jeff Chandler announced.

Hamer replaces Rene Caro, who resigned to return to his home of Mt. Vernon, Washington, and focus his efforts on qualifying for medical school.

In his second season as head coach of the Blackhawks last season, Caro led the team to the Great Northern League championship, going 8-0 in league, and qualified for the first round of the state playoffs.

Hamer graduated from Mead in 2010 and Gonzaga University in 2014. A three-year All-West Coast Conference selection and 2014 league MVP, Hamer continued his soccer career at the professional ranks for the Kitsap Pumas in Bremerton.

State champ Janke receives recognition

Two-time State 3A cross country champion Allie Janke, who was named over the summer as the Gatorade Washington girls track and field athlete of the year, was nominated for the honor again this year.

Janke, a junior, repeated as state champion this season, covering the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 26.8 seconds, leading North Central to a second consecutive record-breaking team win.

In 2018, NC took the team title with 21 points. The Indians broke that record by one point this season, taking first, second and third places, and had five in the top nine finishers.

Due to injury, Janke missed the entire Greater Spokane League season and only returned in time to qualify for state at the District 8 championships.

Janke was recognized by WIAA as a Week 10 athlete of the week.

Last week, Janke finished fourth overall (17:10.01) as NC qualified for nationals with a second-place finish at the Nike Northwest Regionals at Eagle Island State Park in Boise.

Wildcats kicker dominates field

Mt. Spokane sophomore kicker Ethan Moczulski recently participated at the 2019 Chris Sailer Kicking Camp Tour in Seattle.

He won both the field goal and kickoff competitions, defeating the largest group of participants the CSK Washington camp had hosted.

Moczulski accounted for all of Mt. Spokane’s scoring with a 30-yard field goal in the Wildcats’ 10-3 loss to O’Dea in a State 3A quarterfinal on Saturday.