Gonzaga-Southern Miss: 3 keys to the Bulldogs’ 94-69 victory over the Golden Eagles

Offensive MVP

Corey Kispert shook off his recent shooting slump by knocking down 7 of 8 3-pointers and matching his career-high with 28 points. The junior wing swished his first two 3-pointers and made four by halftime. He hit 9 of 11 shots overall.

Defensive MVP

Filip Petrusev bottled up Southern Miss center Boban Jacdonmi, who came in averaging 16.4 points per game. Jacdonmi scored just seven points on 3-of-8 shooting. Petrusev finished with three blocks, including an early block on Jacdonmi that set the tone, and grabbed seven boards.

Key moment

Gonzaga put on a clinic offensively, breaking away from a tie at 18 with a 13-0 spurt. Kispert’s 3-pointer started the burst and Joel Ayayi capped it with a layup. The Zags kept on scoring, making their final 12 shots to take a 53-32 halftime lead.