Gonzaga returning to Orlando tournament next season

Gonzaga has thoroughly enjoyed its last three trips to Orlando, a trend the Zags hope to continue next season.

The Zags are officially part of the eight-team field at the 2020 Orlando Invitational. The annual event will be held at the HP Field House at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports.

Gonzaga is joined in the field by Auburn, Boise State, Belmont, Michigan State, Saint Louis, Siena and Xavier. Boise State is coached by Leon Rice, a former Gonzaga assistant coach.

Gonzaga is 9-0 all-time with three championships at Orlando tournaments. The Zags handled Oklahoma State, Maryland and Tennessee to win the 2008 Old Spice Classic. GU knocked off Clemson, Oklahoma and Davidson to repeat as Old Spice Classic champions in 2012.

The Zags defeated Quinnipiac, Florida and Iowa State to claim the 2016 AdvoCare Invitational.