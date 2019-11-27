Former Gonzaga guard Eric McClellan joining Jeremy Jones on Austrian pro team

Former Gonzaga guard Eric McClellan is joining former Zag forward Jeremy Jones on the Kapfenberg Bulls.

The Austrian pro team announced the addition of McClellan after recently losing several players to injury.

“Eric should be a stroke of luck,” Bulls coach Mike Coffin said in a team release. “He has the potential to significantly strengthen us.”

McClellan, 26, is expected to join the team for Saturday’s game against Vienna. He has professional experience in Belgium and Mexico.

McClellan was named the 2016 WCC defensive player of the year. He scored 20 points in Gonzaga’s WCC Tournament championship win over Saint Mary’s, a victory the Zags needed to extend their streak of NCAA Tournament appearances to 18, according to most bracket projections. McClellan scored 15 points in an 88-84 win over BYU in the semifinals.

Jones redshirted at GU in 2016 after transferring from Rice.

Jones has been with Kapfenberg from the outset of the season. He is averaging 14.2 points and 4.9 rebounds and ranks second on the team at nearly 33 minutes per game.