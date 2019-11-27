Area Sports Menu for Thursday, November 28
Wed., Nov. 27, 2019
Basketball
College men: Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas: Gonzaga vs. Oregon, 1 p.m.
College women: Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands: Washington State vs. Baylor, 3:45 p.m. Puerto Rico Classic in San Juan: Washington vs. Iona, 9 a.m.
Volleyball
College: Big Sky Tournament in Sacramento, California: Idaho vs. Northern Arizona, 1:30 p.m.
Off-track betting
Coeur d’Alene Resort: Open 24 hours. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 8:25 a.m.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.
You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com