Top 25 roundup: No. 1 Duke stunned by Stephen F. Austin

Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. – Nathan Bain stole the ball and hit a layup at the overtime buzzer and Stephen F. Austin knocked off No. 1 Duke 85-83 on Tuesday night, ending the Blue Devils’ 150-game home winning streak against nonconference opponents.

They became the first non-Atlantic Coast Conference team to beat Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in nearly 20 years and the second unranked team to upset a No. 1-ranked team on its home floor in two weeks after Evansville went into Rupp Arena and stunned Kentucky 67-64.

Duke had the ball in the closing seconds of overtime, but Tre Jones missed a jumper with about 15 seconds left and Wendell Moore rebounded it. Hounded by the Lumberjacks’ high-pressure defense, Hurt threw the ball away in a scramble with about 3 seconds left and it went to Bain – who went the length of the floor for a buzzer-beating layup.

Kevon Harris scored 26 points and Gavin Kensmil added 15 for the Lumberjacks (5-1).

Vernon Carey had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Blue Devils (6-1), who had 22 turnovers and were just 11 of 24 from the free-throw line in the second half.

No. 3 Michigan State 93, Georgia 85

LAHAINA, Hawaii – Cassius Winston had 28 points and eight assists, and Michigan State withstood Anthony Edwards’ second-half outburst to beat Georgia at the Maui Invitational.

Michigan State (4-2) was sharp early, building a 28-point lead early in the second half. Once Edwards got rolling, the Spartans had no answer.

Projected as a lottery pick, the 6-foot-5 Edwards brought the Bulldogs (3-2) back almost entirely by himself, scoring 33 of his 37 points in the second half.

Edwards hit 7 of 13 3s – many of those contested – in the second half and threw a two-handed, overhead bounce pass to Rayshaun Hammonds for a layup to pull Georgia within 75-73.

Michigan State gathered itself after the Edwards’ onslaught, stretching the lead back to nine before hitting four straight free throws in the final 34 seconds.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo called Winston a “shell of himself” after a quiet game in the Maui opener against Virginia Tech.

No. 18 Auburn 79, Richmond 65

NEW YORK – Samir Doughty scored 22 points to lead Auburn to a win over Richmond in the championship game of the Legends Classic.

Austin Wiley, who was named the tournament MVP, scored 18 points. He joined Doughty on the all-tournament team, along with Wisconsin’s Nate Reuvers, and Richmond’s Jacob Gilyard and Grant Golden.

Daniel Purifoy chipped in with 13 for Auburn, which improved to 7-0 overall, and 3-1 in four all-time meetings against the Spiders.

Following a five-game winning streak, Richmond dropped to 5-1 with its first loss of the season.

Golden led the Spiders with 14.