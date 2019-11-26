Sentinel T&F Star Lauren Heggen Signs with Washington

By Keith Demolder SWX

It’s no secret that Missoula Sentinel Lauren Heggen can jump.

As the Montana state record holder in the triple jump, Heggen has been recruited by Division I programs from all over the nation, including Notre Dame and Heggen’s dream school Stanford.

But today, in a twist of fate, the Spartan track star instead announced her official committed to the University of Washington to continue her track career as a Husky.

Heggen explains that the decision to choose Washington over Stanford ultimately came down to Washington’s family environment, coaching staff and academics.

“The dream school has always been Stanford which is funny, because I did take a visit out there…I went a week after my visit to [Washington],” Heggen said. “I went out there and it just wasn’t quite it. I was comparing everything to the University of Washington and didn’t really live up to it. it’s crazy how the tables have kinda turned.”

Heggen, who won the triple jump in back-to-back seasons and also placed top 3 in the 100-meter hurdles and long jump as a junior, will compete again this upcoming spring to potentially break her own record in the triple jump.

In the meantime, Heggen is just excited to get back to track season which will start back up next Spring.