Pac-12 picks: Final week of regular season will determine playoff hopes, bowl berths and bottom dwellers

The Spokesman-Review’s Theo Lawson picks week 14 of the Pac-12 college football season.

Friday

Washington State at Washington

UW by 7 (1 p.m., FOX) – Precipitation shouldn’t be an issue in this Apple Cup, and the Huskies are coming off of what could be a demoralizing loss, but it’s still been 12 years since the Cougars have won this game in Seattle. Make of that what you will. The pick: Will be in Friday’s paper.

Saturday

Oregon State at Oregon

Oregon by 19 (1 p.m., Pac-12) – Big stakes are still on the table for the Ducks and Beavers, despite disheartening results over the weekend. Oregon could lose in the Pac-12 title game and still reach a NY6 game, but not if the Ducks lose here. OSU, meanwhile, can claim a bowl berth by upstaging its Civil War rival. The pick: Oregon 48, OSU 34.

Notre Dame at Stanford

Notre Dame by 16½ (1 p.m. FOX) – Yikes. The line on this game may actually be too high. The pick: Notre Dame 45, Stanford 17.

Colorado at Utah

Utah by 28½ (4:30 p.m., ABC) – The Buffs were impressive against Washington last weekend and could claim bowl eligibility while also wiping out what’s left of the the Pac-12’s College Football Playoff hopes. But consider this: the Utes have outscored opponents 188-33 at Rice-Eccles Stadium this season. The pick: Utah 38, Colorado 13.

Arizona at Arizona State

ASU by 14 (7 p.m., ESPN) – It’s hard to imagine Herm Edwards’ Sun Devils stumbling at home on the heels of a huge upset of Oregon. OK, it’s really, really, really hard to imagine. The pick: ASU 54, Arizona 35.

California at UCLA

UCLA by 2½ (7:30 p.m., FS1) – Chip Kelly's defense has given up 101 points in the last two games and Cal's defense is probably strong enough to hold UCLA's offense under 20. The pick: Cal 28, UCLA 17.

Theo Lawson’s records

Last week: 3-3 straight up; 3-3 against the spread

Overall: 56-24 straight up; 32-45 against the spread