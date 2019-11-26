Eastern Washington, Idaho players earn spots on All-Big Sky teams

Several Eastern Washington and Idaho football players earned All-Big Sky Conference honors on Tuesday.

EWU senior offensive linemen and four-year starters Spencer Blackburn and Chris Schlichting were first-team selections, as were Idaho linebacker Christian Ellis (9.5 tackles per game) and kick returner Nick Romano.

The Eagles (7-5) and Vandals (5-7) missed the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Idaho beat EWU 35-28 in Moscow during the regular season.

Second-team selections for EWU included running back Antoine Custer (1,228 rushing yards) and offensive tackle Tristen Taylor. Idaho standout receiver Jeff Cotton (114 yards per game), four-year starting offensive lineman Noah Johnson, returner Cutrell Haywod and linebacker Tre Walker (11.5 tackles were game) were also second-team selections.

EWU and Idaho also had several players on the third team, including Eagles quarterback Eric Barriere (356 total yards per game), leading tackler and safety Dehonta Hayes (116 tackles), tight end Jayce Gilder, receiver Andrew Boston, offensive lineman Kaleb Levao and defensive end Jim Townsend. Idaho defensive back Lloyd Hightower was also a third-team selection.

EWU defensive tackle Dylan Ledbetter, EWU receiver Jayson Williams and kicker Seth Harrison were honorable mentions, as were Idaho punter and kicker Cade Coffey and quarterback Mason Petrino.

Sacramento State quarterback Kevin Thomson, who led the Hornets to a share of the Big Sky title, was named Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year.

Montana linebacker Dante Olsen and Weber State defensive end Jonah Williams were Co-Defensive Players of the Year.

UC Davis linebacker Nick Eaton was the Freshman of the Year, and Montana running back Marcus Knight was Newcomer of the Year.