Area Sports Menu for Wednesday, November 27
Tue., Nov. 26, 2019
Basketball
College men: Cayman Islands Classic: Washington State vs. Colorado State, 10:30 a.m. Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas: Gonzaga vs. Southern Mississippi, 4 p.m.
Hockey
WHL: Spokane at Everett, 7:05 p.m.
Volleyball
College: Pac-12: California at Washington, 4 p.m.
Off-track betting
Coeur d’Alene Resort: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.; dog racing, 9:35. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:15 a.m.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.
You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com