Area roundup: Kathryn Plummer, No. 3 Stanford overwhelm No. 25 WSU

From staff reports

Kathryn Plummer tallied a match-high 21 kills, and No. 3 Stanford swept 25th-ranked Washington State 25-22, 25-22, 25-22 in a Pac-12 volleyball match Tuesday at Bohler Gym in Pullman.

WSU (22-9, 11-8) led 19-18 in the first game, but the Cardinal (23-4, 17-2) asserted control by scoring the next five points. Stanford used a five-point spurt to take over the second game, and an 8-1 run in the third game sealed the outcome.

Magda Jehlarova posted nine kills, and Hannah Pukis contributed 27 assists for the Cougars, who have lost three straight and close the regular season Saturday at Washington at 5 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Northwest Nazarene 90, Whitworth 61: Avery Albrecht scored 21 points and McKenna Emerson added 15 to lead the host Nighthawks (4-3) to a nonconference win over the Pirates (3-2) in Nampa, Idaho.

Quincy McDeid led Whitworth with 14 points, and Megan Dorney chipped in 11.

The Pirates host an exhibition alumni game on Dec. 8 at the Whitworth Fieldhouse at 1 p.m.