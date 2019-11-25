Washington State’s Abraham Lucas named Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week

PULLMAN – Anthony Gordon couldn’t capture another weekly Pac-12 honor, but Washington State’s offense – and more specifically, its offensive line – was still recognized after a 54-53 victory over Oregon State.

Cougars right tackle Abraham Lucas was named Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week on Monday, the second WSU offensive lineman to do so after left tackle Liam Ryan was honored after the first week of the season.

Making his 11th straight start this season and the 24th straight of his career, Lucas played every offensive snap of the Cougars’ one-point win over the Beavers and helped protect Anthony Gordon on a night that saw the quarterback throw for over 600 yards and six touchdowns.

Lucas didn’t allow a sack on 70 dropbacks and WSU’s offensive line conceded just one to an OSU team that ranks third in the conference with 30 sacks on the year.

“He keeps getting better,” WSU coach Mike Leach said. “But again, I think he’s not tapped out either. He looks, and he’s always been a gigantic guy. But he’s getting stronger, he’s getting faster.”

WSU’s O-line also opened up holes for a pair of rushing touchdowns, including Max Borghi’s game-winner with two seconds remaining.

Lucas graded out at 90 percent for the game, according to Pro Football Focus, and also led all tackles nationally in pass blocking grade. The metrics-based football website considers the 6-foot-7, 324-pound Lucas the top-rated pass-blocking in the county. In 809 snaps, the Everett native and Archbishop Murphy graduate has allowed only one sack and committed a single penalty.

“The other thing is,” Leach said, “he’s getting where he synchronizes better with the rest of the unit than he has.”