On the air
Mon., Nov. 25, 2019
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Western Michigan vs. Seattle … ESPNU
11 a.m.: Yale vs. Bucknell … ESPNU
11:30 a.m.: Georgia vs. Michigan State … ESPN2
2 p.m.: Chaminade vs. UCLA … ESPN2
2 p.m.: Wisconsin vs. New Mexico … ESPNU
3 p.m.: Wichita St. vs. South Carolina … CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Missouri vs. Oklahoma … ESPNEWS
4:30 p.m.: Richmond vs. Auburn … ESPN2
5 p.m.: Dayton vs. Virginia Tech … ESPN
5 p.m.: Central Michigan at DePaul … FS1
5:30 p.m.: Northern Iowa vs. West Virginia … CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Stephen F. Austin at Duke … Root
6:30 p.m.: Butler vs. Stanford … ESPN2
7 p.m.: UC Davis at California … Pac-12
7:30 p.m.: Kansas vs. BYU … ESPN
8:30 p.m.: Clemson vs. Colorado … ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Dallas … NBA
Football, college
4 p.m.: Western Michigan at Northern Illinois … ESPNU
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Dallas at Chicago … NBC Sports
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Soccer
9:55 a.m.: Bayer Leverkusen at Lokomotiv Moscow … TNT
Noon: Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid … TNT
Volleyball, college
7 p.m.: Pepperdine at BYU … ESPNU
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
2 or 4:30 p.m.: Washington St. vs. Old Dominion … 920-AM
6 p.m.: Belmont at Eastern Washington … 700-AM
7 p.m.: North Dakota St. at Idaho … 92.5-FM
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
6 p.m.: Whitworth Pirates Coaches Show … 1230-AM
All events are subject to change.
