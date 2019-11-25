On the air

SWX Home
Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Western Michigan vs. Seattle … ESPNU

11 a.m.: Yale vs. Bucknell … ESPNU

11:30 a.m.: Georgia vs. Michigan State … ESPN2

2 p.m.: Chaminade vs. UCLA … ESPN2

2 p.m.: Wisconsin vs. New Mexico … ESPNU

3 p.m.: Wichita St. vs. South Carolina … CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Missouri vs. Oklahoma … ESPNEWS

4:30 p.m.: Richmond vs. Auburn … ESPN2

5 p.m.: Dayton vs. Virginia Tech … ESPN

5 p.m.: Central Michigan at DePaul … FS1

5:30 p.m.: Northern Iowa vs. West Virginia … CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Stephen F. Austin at Duke … Root

6:30 p.m.: Butler vs. Stanford … ESPN2

7 p.m.: UC Davis at California … Pac-12

7:30 p.m.: Kansas vs. BYU … ESPN

8:30 p.m.: Clemson vs. Colorado … ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

5:30 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Dallas … NBA

Football, college

4 p.m.: Western Michigan at Northern Illinois … ESPNU

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Dallas at Chicago … NBC Sports

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Soccer

9:55 a.m.: Bayer Leverkusen at Lokomotiv Moscow … TNT

Noon: Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid … TNT

Volleyball, college

7 p.m.: Pepperdine at BYU … ESPNU

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

2 or 4:30 p.m.: Washington St. vs. Old Dominion … 920-AM

6 p.m.: Belmont at Eastern Washington … 700-AM

7 p.m.: North Dakota St. at Idaho … 92.5-FM

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

6 p.m.: Whitworth Pirates Coaches Show … 1230-AM

All events are subject to change.

