NBA roundup: Raptors hold Joel Embiid scoreless in win oer 76ers

Associated Press

Pascal Siakam scored 25 points, Fred VanVleet added 24 and the Toronto Raptors held Joel Embiid scoreless for the first time in his career in a 101-96 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night in Toronto.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors, who posted their 14th consecutive home victory over the 76ers.

OG Anunoby scored 12 points, Terence Davis had 11 and Norman Powell 10 as Toronto improved to 7-0 at home.

Josh Richardson scored 25 points and Tobias Harris had 18 for the 76ers, who have not won a regular-season game in Toronto in more than seven years.

Embiid shot 0 for 11, missing all four of his shots from 3-point range and going 0 for 3 at the free-throw line. He finished with a game-high 13 rebounds.

Lakers 114, Spurs 104: LeBron James had 33 points and 13 assists, and Los Angeles won in San Antonio for the second time this season.

Anthony Davis added 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers in his final game before returning to New Orleans to play the Pelicans, his former team, on Wednesday.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 30 points and DeMar DeRozan added 22 for the Spurs. San Antonio fell to 6-12 after its 11th loss in 13 games.

Bucks 122, Jazz 118: In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 50 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for his 17th consecutive double-double to help Milwaukee rally past Utah for its eighth consecutive victory.

Wesley Matthews added 19 points and Eric Bledsoe scored 13 for the Bucks, whose last loss was at Utah on Nov. 8.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 24 points and Donovan Mitchell scored 20 for the Jazz, who were 21 of 45 on 3-pointers.

Antetokounmpo’s streak of double-doubles is the longest to open a season since Bill Walton opened with 34 straight in 1976-77.

Trail Blazers 117, Bulls 94: In Chicago, Carmelo Anthony scored 25 points in just his fourth game of the season, CJ McCollum added 21 and Portland beat Chicago.

Damian Lillard had 13 points and 12 assists as Portland snapped a four-game losing streak.

Anthony was 10 for 20 from the field, including 4 of 7 on 3-pointers. He now has 25,615 career points to move ahead of Alex English (26,613) into 18th place on the NBA’s career scoring list.

Zach LaVine had 18 points for Chicago, which has dropped two of three. LaVine was just 1 for 5 on 3-pointers two days after making 13 of 17 while scoring a career-high 49 points Saturday at Charlotte.

Celtics 103, Kings 102: In Boston, Jaylen Brown scored 24 points, Jayson Tatum had 20 and Boston held off Sacramento Kings despite a career-high 41 points from Buddy Hield.

Marcus Smart had 17 points with seven assists, and Enes Kanter added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Celtics, who had lost the final two games of a 2-3 West Coast trip.

Harrison Barnes added 20 points for the Kings, who had won 7 of 10. Hield was 15 of 26 from the floor and went 11 for 21 on 3-point attempts.

Heat 117, Hornets 100: In Miami, Bam Adebayo scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Jimmy Butler also scored 21 points and Miami remained unbeaten at home by topping Charlotte.

Kendrick Nunn scored 19 points, Tyler Herro added 18 and Kelly Olynyk finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds for Miami.

The Heat are 7-0 at home for only the second time – they went 8-0 at home to start the 2012-13 championship season.

Terry Rozier had 19 points and nine assists for Charlotte, which has dropped five in a row.

Nets 108, Cavaliers 106: In Cleveland, Spencer Dinwiddie hit a fadeaway jumper with 1.9 seconds remaining to give Brooklyn its fourth straight victory.

Cleveland erased a 106-97 deficit with just over 2 minutes left and tied the game on Collin’s Sexton’s free throw with 21 seconds to play.

Following a shot clock violation, the Nets called timeout and set up the last play. Dinwiddie took the inbounds pass from Joe Harris, dribbled to the right of the key and hit the tiebreaking shot.

Dinwiddie scored 23 points on the day he was voted Eastern Conference player of the week. Jarrett Allen had 22 points and a season-high 21 rebounds.

Clarkson scored 23 points while Larry Nance Jr. had 20 points and 13 rebounds for Cleveland, which has lost seven of eight.

Pacers 126, Grizzlies 114: In Indianapolis, T.J. Warren scored 26 points to lead the Indiana past Memphis.

Jeremy Lamb had 19 points and Aaron Holiday added 16 points off the bench for the Pacers, who have won three straight and seven of nine.

Jared Jackson Jr. scored 28 points, Ja Morant had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Brandon Clarke scored 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting for the Grizzlies, who have lost four straight.

Timberwolves 125, Hawks 113: In Atlanta, Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and 13 rebounds, Andrew Wiggins added 25 points and Minnesota rode three big offensive quarters to rally past Atlanta.

Trae Young scored 37 points for the Hawks, who outscored the Timberwolves 34-16 in the second quarter. But Minnesota had 38 points in the first quarter, 39 in the third and 32 in the fourth against one of the NBA’s weakest defensive teams and snapped a two-game skid.

The Timberwolves got 46 points from their bench, with Keita Bates-Diop and Gorgui Dieng each scoring 13.

Jabari Parker pitched in 22 points for the Hawks and rookie center Bruno Fernando scored a career-high 13.

Pistons 103, Magic 88: In Detroit, Luke Kennard scored 20 points and Blake Griffin added 17 to lead Detroit past Orlando.

The Magic were held to 15 points in the third quarter and 33 in the second half. They are now 0-7 on the road this season.

Detroit went on an 11-0 run near the end of the third and led 78-70 at the start of the fourth. Orlando never really threatened after that.

Terrence Ross led Orlando with 19 points and Evan Fournier added 17. Andre Drummond had seven points and 18 rebounds for Detroit.

Thunder 100, Warriors 97: In San Francisco, Chris Paul hit a 19-footer with 36 seconds left to put Oklahoma City ahead and Alec Burks missed a contested shot in the paint moments later on the other end, sending the Thunder to their first road win of the season with a victory over Golden State.

The Warriors led most of the way before the Thunder scored the final 13 points.

Glenn Robinson III scored 25 points and Ky Bowman added 24 as injury-plagued Golden State competed with just eight healthy players. The Warriors lost their third straight game and 10th in 11, committing five of their 12 turnovers in the final quarter.

Eric Paschall contributed 13 points and 10 rebounds as injured Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson cheered their young teammates from the bench.