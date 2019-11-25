Gonzaga remains No. 8 in AP basketball poll

Gonzaga’s holding pattern continues in the AP college basketball poll.

The Zags haven’t budged from the No. 8 ranking that was assigned to them in the preseason poll. Monday’s latest reveal was more of the same as Gonzaga’s 6-0 start hasn’t influenced the media panel to move the Zags one direction or the other.

The Zags had plenty of company with the only movement in the top 16 coming with Maryland and North Carolina swapping positions. The Terrapins climbed into the fifth spot while UNC slipped to sixth.

Gonzaga received 1,222 points, 10 behind No. 7 Virginia and 132 in front of No. 9 Kentucky.

Duke, Louisville, Michigan State and Kansas held down the top four spots. The Blue Devils earned 53 of 65 possible first-place votes. Michigan State and Kansas are the only ranked teams at the Maui Invitational and could collide in the finals.

The Zags open the Battle 4 Atlantis against Southern Miss on Wednesday. They will face the winner/loser of No. 11 Oregon and No. 13 Seton Hall in Thursday’s second round. North Carolina, which visits GU on Dec. 18, is a potential foe Friday.

Gonzaga also has upcoming dates with No. 23 Washington (Dec. 8) and No. 14 Arizona (Dec. 14).

Saint Mary’s is 27th, tied for second in the receiving votes category. Florida State just missed the Top 25 with 137 votes while the Gaels and Oklahoma each received 22 votes.

The Zags returned to No. 7 after a week at No. 8 in the USA Today poll. The coaches moved Gonzaga, with 576 points, past Maryland (572).

Duke, Louisville, Michigan State, North Carolina and Kansas hold down the top five spots.