Dishman Hills acquires Wilson property
UPDATED: Mon., Nov. 25, 2019
The Dishman Hills Conservancy bought the 137-acre Wilson property on Nov. 18.
The purchase was made possible using money from the Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program and donations. The area will be called the Jack and Mary Jane Wilson Conservation Area and cost $800,000.
The purchases is part of the conservancy’s ongoing efforts to preserve habitat in Eastern Washington.
