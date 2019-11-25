SWX Home
Dishman Hills acquires Wilson property

UPDATED: Mon., Nov. 25, 2019

Big Rock as seen on Monday June 17, 2019. The Dishman Hills Conservancy bought the 137-acre Wilson property on Nov. 18. (Eli Francovich / The Spokesman-Review)
Big Rock as seen on Monday June 17, 2019. The Dishman Hills Conservancy bought the 137-acre Wilson property on Nov. 18. (Eli Francovich / The Spokesman-Review)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

The Dishman Hills Conservancy bought the 137-acre Wilson property on Nov. 18.

The purchase was made possible using money from the Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program and donations. The area will be called the Jack and Mary Jane Wilson Conservation Area and cost $800,000.

The purchases is part of the conservancy’s ongoing efforts to preserve habitat in Eastern Washington.

