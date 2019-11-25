SWX Home
Area Sports Menu for Tuesday, November 26

UPDATED: Mon., Nov. 25, 2019

Basketball

College men: Cayman Islands Classic: Washington State vs. Old Dominion 2 p.m. Nonconference: Belmont at Eastern Washington, 6:05 p.m.; North Dakota State at Idaho, 7.

College women: Nonconference: Whitworth at Northwest Nazarene, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

College: Pac-12: Stanford at Washington State, 7 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Resort: Open 24 hours.

