Area Sports Menu for Tuesday, November 26
UPDATED: Mon., Nov. 25, 2019
Basketball
College men: Cayman Islands Classic: Washington State vs. Old Dominion 2 p.m. Nonconference: Belmont at Eastern Washington, 6:05 p.m.; North Dakota State at Idaho, 7.
College women: Nonconference: Whitworth at Northwest Nazarene, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
College: Pac-12: Stanford at Washington State, 7 p.m.
Off-track betting
Coeur d’Alene Resort: Open 24 hours.
