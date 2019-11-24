WSU women’s soccer team blanks West Virginia, advances to NCAA quarterfinals

By Eric Hobeck For The Spokesman-Review

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – “We are not going home.”

Washington State women’s soccer head coach Todd Shulenberger wasn’t just talking about the logistics of his team’s newfound plans for the busiest travel week of the year. The Cougars won’t be heading back to the Palouse this week, because his program is now in uncharted postseason territory.

Behind two second-half goals from senior Morgan Weaver, Washington State beat West Virginia 3-0 in the NCAA tournament’s round of 16 on Sunday night and advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time in program history. The Cougars will play second-seeded South Carolina in Columbia on Friday.

WSU didn’t stray from the high-pressure, direct style that engineered Friday night’s shocking upset of No. 1 seed Virginia, a popular pick to win the national championship in two weeks in San Jose, Calif. “Our foot was on the gas pedal all weekend, we came here to win,” Shulenberger said. “Two great opponents, but I said it on Friday, we’re a good team too. We’re a different style, we’re a unique style, we’re a fun style. This is what we put this team together for, this run here.”

Makamae Gomera-Stevens put WSU (15-6-1) ahead 14 minutes in when she outraced a WVU defender for the ball and jabbed it into the upper right corner past Mountaineers goalie Rylee Foster. It was one of the Cougars’ five shots in the first half and 14 total in the game. WSU held a clearer advantage in shots on goal over West Virginia, 10-5, making Foster work for seven saves.

“I don’t even know how to explain it right now,” said Weaver, laughing in disbelief. Her two goals seven minutes apart in the middle of the second half came as a reward for the hardworking game that’s been typical for her of late; her six shots extended a streak of games to five in which she had five or more shots , dating back to Nov. 3 against Colorado.

“I saw Kelis [Barton] start winding up and she hit that ball over the [defender’s] head, and I was like, ‘I’ve just got to go for it,’ and I saw the goalie going more near post, so I just aimed far post,” she said of her goal in the 63rd minute that doubled Washington State’s lead. Weaver added to it in the 70th minute after coming down on a loose ball at the edge of the box not far to the right of the penalty arc, and getting enough behind it to bounce it past Foster, putting the game away.

“Big players step up in big moments, and she’s proved it again,” Shulenberger said. “She’s one of the best forwards in the country.

“We’re just a little old team from Pullman, Washington. We’re coming to do some work.”