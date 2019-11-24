On the air
Sun., Nov. 24, 2019
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
11 a.m.: Seattle vs. Bucknell … ESPNU
11:30 a.m.: Georgia vs. Dayton … ESPN2
2 p.m.: Virginia Tech vs. Michigan State … ESPN2
3 p.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Kansas State … FS1
4 p.m.: Richmond vs. Wisconsin … ESPN2
4 p.m.: Butler vs. Missouri … ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: Bradley vs. Northwestern … FS1
6 p.m.: Kansas at Chaminade … ESPNU
6:30 p.m.: Oklahoma vs. Stanford … ESPN2
6:30 p.m.: Auburn vs. New Mexico … ESPNEWS
8:30 p.m.: UCLA vs. BYU … ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Utah at Milwaukee … NBA and Root (Comcast only)
7:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Golden State … NBA
Football, NFL
5 p.m.: Baltimore at Los Angeles Rams … ESPN
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Soccer
11:55 a.m.: Newcastle United at Aston Villa … NBC Sports
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
4:30 p.m.: Washington State vs. Nebraska … 920-AM
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
