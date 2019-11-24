On the air

SWX Home
Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

11 a.m.: Seattle vs. Bucknell … ESPNU

11:30 a.m.: Georgia vs. Dayton … ESPN2

2 p.m.: Virginia Tech vs. Michigan State … ESPN2

3 p.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Kansas State … FS1

4 p.m.: Richmond vs. Wisconsin … ESPN2

4 p.m.: Butler vs. Missouri … ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: Bradley vs. Northwestern … FS1

6 p.m.: Kansas at Chaminade … ESPNU

6:30 p.m.: Oklahoma vs. Stanford … ESPN2

6:30 p.m.: Auburn vs. New Mexico … ESPNEWS

8:30 p.m.: UCLA vs. BYU … ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Utah at Milwaukee … NBA and Root (Comcast only)

7:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Golden State … NBA

Football, NFL

5 p.m.: Baltimore at Los Angeles Rams … ESPN

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Soccer

11:55 a.m.: Newcastle United at Aston Villa … NBC Sports

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

4:30 p.m.: Washington State vs. Nebraska … 920-AM

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

