NHL roundup: Zemgus Girgensons scores twice, Sabres beat Panthers

The Associated Press

Zemgus Girgensons scored twice, Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Florida Panthers 5-2 in Sunrise, Florida, on Sunday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Victor Olofsson and Jeff Skinner also scored, and Linus Ullmark made 43 saves.

Brett Connolly and Noel Acciari scored for the Panthers, and Samuel Montembeault stopped 20 shots. The Panthers have lost two straight after winning their previous three. They have lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time this season.

Connolly’s power-play goal closed the gap to 4-2 at 3:08 of the third, but Girgensons countered with his second goal with 6:35 to go.

Oilers 4, Coyotes 3 (SO)

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Connor McDavid scored the only goal of the shootout and Pacific Division-leading Edmonton beat second-place Arizona.

Mikko Koskinen stopped Vinnie Hinostroza on Arizona’s last shootout attempt and finished with 26 saves.

James Neal, Alex Chiasson and Markus Granlund scored in regulation time for the Oilers. McDavid extended his points streak to 11 games with his 29th assist of the season, while Leon Draisatl got his NHL-leading 32nd assist. Hinostroza, Carl Soderberg and Christian Fischer scored for Arizona.

Hurricanes 2, Red Wings 0

DETROIT – James Reimer made 19 saves for his 22nd career shutout in Carolina’s victory over Detroit.

Sebastian Aho had a goal and an assist, and Teuvo Teravainen also scored to help Carolina win for the sixth time in seven games.

Jimmy Howard stopped 34 shots for Detroit. The Red Wings have lost six in a row.